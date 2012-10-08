* Cuts 2012 growth forecast to 3.5 pct, 2013 to 3.6 pct
* Inflation to overshoot target
* Tight labour market threatens competitiveness
* Government should "build buffers" against shocks
By Maya Dyakina and Douglas Busvine
MOSCOW, Oct 8 The World Bank slashed its
economic growth forecasts for Russia on Monday and cautioned
that labour shortages would force up inflation even as the
world's ninth-largest economy slows.
The global development lender cut its forecast for economic
growth this year to 3.5 percent from 3.9 percent previously,
down from last's year's growth of 4.3 percent. It lowered its
2013 outlook to 3.6 percent from 4.1 percent.
"Whereas early in the year, growth was rising and inflation
declining, now growth is declining and inflation rising," the
World Bank said in its twice-yearly Russian Economic Report.
"A challenging external environment and worsening sentiment
among businesses and consumers translate into weak growth
prospects."
Stripping out the crisis years of 1998 and 2009, Russia's
economy will grow at its slowest rate in a decade and a half
even though the price of the country's main export - oil - is
near record levels, the bank noted.
Despite the loss of momentum, the bank expects the tight
jobs market, a bad grain harvest and hikes in household utility
bills to push inflation to 6.5-7 percent by the end of 2012.
Consumer price growth will stay above the central bank's
target of 6 percent going into 2013. The central bank hiked
interest rates last month, in a move praised by the World Bank
as helping put growth on a more sustainable footing.
Russia's jobs market is tight, indicating that the economy
is overheating in key sectors, the World Bank said. That has
pushed the headline rate of unemployment down to 5.2 percent -
less than the trough that preceded the 2008 financial crisis.
Labour shortages have driven wage growth to 10 percent in
the first eight months of this year - outstripping productivity
gains threefold and threatening to undermine Russia's economic
competitiveness.
For now, Russia's public finances remain strong and the
current account surplus - even as it shrinks to a forecast 2.8
percent of gross domestic product next year from 4.1 percent
this year - will more than cover expected net capital outflows.
But a 29 percent rise in nominal state spending that
preceded Vladimir Putin's return to the Kremlin this year has
left Russia more dependent than ever on high oil prices to
balance the books.
Stripping out oil and gas revenues, Russia would run a
fiscal deficit of 10.5 percent of GDP this year, up from 7.5
percent of GDP last year, the World Bank estimates.
Its forecast rests on an assumption that oil prices will
hold at around $105 per barrel, leading the World Bank to
conclude that the Russian economy "remains vulnerable to terms
of trade shocks".
The World Bank urged policy makers to build buffers against
external shocks that might hit Russia if the West fails to come
to terms with its sovereign debt crisis.
Spelling out its recommendations, the bank said Russia
should replenish the funds that save windfall oil revenues to
insure the budget against a rainy day, strengthen the central
bank's focus on inflation and tighten banking supervision.