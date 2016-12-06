LONDON Dec 6 Russia's economy is recovering and
will return to growth in the first quarter of 2017, the central
bank's first deputy governor Ksenia Yudayeva said on Tuesday,
adding the bank was confident of hitting its inflation target
next year.
The central bank holds its next monetary policy meeting on
Dec 16.
"We see recently encouraging signs in the economy, recent
PMI data was very strong, Rostat has just published its
indicator of business sentiment, which was also very strong,"
Yudayeva said.
"I think there will be positive growth in Q1."
Russia's export-dependent economy sank into recession,
defined as two consecutive quarters of contraction, in late
2014, after it annexed Crimea and took a hit from Western
sanctions together with falling oil prices.
Growth was flat to slightly positive in the third and fourth
quarter of this year, Yudayeva told Reuters in an interview on
the sidelines of an investment conference organised by the
Moscow Exchange in London.
Yudayeva also said she was confident the bank's inflation
target of 4 percent by end-2017 would be met, but added that
inflation expectations were "high and not anchored."
Talking about the bank's oil price forecasts, she said
policy makers were due to discuss those in the next two weeks.
She noted that the bank had two scenarios - one of oil
prices of $40 per barrel and another one of up to $55.
"The probability of the second scenario has increased
somewhat."
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker)