MOSCOW, June 1 A consortium of Russian, Chinese
and Middle Eastern funds have agreed the principal terms of an
investment in Eurasia Drilling, the Russian Direct
Investment Fund (RDIF) said in a statement on Thursday.
The consortium consists of RDIF, the Russia-China Investment
Fund (RCIF), which was established by RDIF and the China
Investment Corporation, as well as unnamed Middle
Eastern co-investors.
The RDIF statement said "further details will be provided
upon signing of the transaction documentation".
Eurasia Drilling is Russia's largest oilfield services
company by metres drilled. The sovereign funds are thought to be
interested in taking a minority stake of 13-15 percent.
Sources close to the talks told Reuters in March that RCIF
and Mubadala, Abu Dhabi's state fund, were considering buying a
minority stake in Eurasia Drilling.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin;
Editing by Alexander Winning)