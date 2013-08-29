* H1 net income up 15 pct y/y to $217 mln
* Drilling output up 6 pct in H1
MOSCOW, Aug 29 Russia's biggest oilfield
services company Eurasia Drilling said on Thursday its
first-half net income rose 15 percent thanks to increased
complex drilling at depleted fields in the world's top oil
producing nation.
Eurasia Drilling, created last decade after Russia's top
non-state producer Lukoil spun off its services
business, said the January-June net profit rose to $217 million.
Horizontal drilling rose almost 20 percent in the first half
to 492,000 metres, while total drilling output edged up 6
percent to 3 million metres.
Horizontal drilling is technically more challenging and more
expensive than conventional vertical drilling but taps
hydrocarbon reservoirs more efficiently and yields better flows.
Companies use the method to increase productivity at mature
fields which now account for more than 80 percent of Russia's
total oil resource base.
"As we anticipated, the demand for more complex drilling
continues to be strong as we help our customers to achieve their
production targets," EDC's Chief Executive Officer Alexander
Djaparidze said in a statement.
The group's revenues increased almost 8 percent to $1.7
billion in the January-June period, while earnings before
interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose
17 percent to $441 million.