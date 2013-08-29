* First-half net income $217 mln
* Full-year revenue guidance trimmed to $3.55 bln
* Horizontal drilling up 20 pct, trend to remain
* Total drilling output up 6 pct in first half
By Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, Aug 29 Russia's biggest oilfield
services company, Eurasia Drilling, said its
first-half net income rose 15 percent as clients used more of
its complex drilling technology to tap depleted fields.
The company is looking forward to an intensification of
efforts to extract hard-to-recover "tight" oil, potentially
replicating the shale boom in North America and helping Russia
maintain President Vladimir Putin's output target of at least 10
million barrels per day this decade.
Tax breaks to encourage the extraction of tight oil, trapped
in non-porous rock, will take effect from Sept. 1, ensuring as
much as $21 more per barrel stays in the pocket of exploration
companies if oil prices average $100, experts say.
State-controlled oil major Rosneft, which lobbied
for the tax concessions, has teamed up with ExxonMobil Corp
of the United States to develop the vast Bazhenov tight
oil play in Siberia that was discovered in the Soviet era but
remains largely untapped.
Bazhenov, measuring 2,000 km by 1,700 km, could hold as much
as 1 trillion barrels of oil, according to one estimate, four
times the reserves of Saudi Arabia and enough to meet current
global demand for 30 years.
Eurasia Drilling (EDC), the oilfield services company
originally spun out of Russia's leading private oil firm Lukoil
in 2004, said January-to-June net profit rose to $217
million.
"Some 80 percent of the rigs we are buying right now are
heavier rigs which are well-suited for unconventional oil
extraction. So we will be well-positioned whenever this
unconventional oil drilling will kick off," EDC's Chief
Financial Officer Richard Anderson said by telephone.
Earlier this year, he told Reuters the company expected the
first impact of the unconventional oil drive in 2015, when
clients begin tight oil production in earnest.
HORIZONTAL DRILLING
The company's horizontal drilling grew almost 20 percent in
the first half of 2013 to 492,000 metres, while total drilling
output edged up 6 percent to 3 million metres.
Horizontal drilling is technically more challenging and more
expensive than conventional vertical drilling but taps
hydrocarbon reservoirs more efficiently and yields better flows.
Companies use the method to increase productivity at mature
fields which now account for more than 80 percent of Russia's
total oil resource base.
Anderson said he expected to at least maintain the 20
percent increase in such drilling throughout the year, short of
an original target of a 50 percent increase over 2012.
"The clients' plans change dynamically during the year. For
the year, horizontal drilling would probably be up by something
more than 20 percent over last year," the CFO said.
The company's revenue grew almost 8 percent to $1.7 billion
in the January-to-June period, while earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 17 percent to
$441 million.
Anderson trimmed the company's full-year revenue guidance to
$3.55 billion from a previous estimate of $3.6 billion because
of rouble depreciation.
"We upgrade our EBITDA margin guidance from 25.1 percent to
26 percent for the full year on the back of the strong
performance of all our business segments. Our capital
expenditures are now expected to be up to $550 million. And we
expect to be free cash flow positive," he said.
Analysts see EDC and Vienna-based Cat oil AG as the
main long-term beneficiaries of the Russian horizontal drilling
spree. Cat oil reports earnings on Friday.