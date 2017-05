A board advertising the RBC media group is seen outside its office in Moscow, Russia, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Files

MOSCOW The Russian authorities did not pressure top editors of the RBC media group to leave their jobs, Interfax news agency cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

Three top editors from the media group, whose outlets have published disclosures about the commercial interests of people close to President Vladimir Putin, left their jobs on Friday after disagreements with the group's management.

(Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)