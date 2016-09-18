MOSCOW The ruling United Russia party obtained 44.5 percent in Russia's parliamentary election on Sunday, an exit poll by the state-run VTsIOM pollster showed.

United Russia, led by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, obtained 49 percent of the vote in the previous election in 2011.

The nationalist LDPR was in second place with 15.3 percent of the vote, according to the exit poll, followed by the Communist party on 14.9 percent and the Just Russia party on 8.1 percent.

Liberal opposition parties, the only group openly critical of Russian President Vladimir Putin, failed to get over the five percent threshold needed for party representation, the exit poll showed. Some of their candidates could still make in into parliament in constituency races.

