* Putin almost certain extend his rule by six years
* Opposition plans protests after the election
* Opponents say the vote is not legitimate
* Putin facing growing fatigue after 12 years in power
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, March 4 Vladimir
Putin is almost certain to win a third presidential term in an
election that began on Sunday in Russia's far east, though
opponents have challenged the legitimacy of a vote they say is
skewed in his favour.
Putin's aides hope a strong win will take the sting out of
an urban protest movement that casts the former KGB spy as an
authoritarian leader who rules by allowing a corrupt elite to
siphon off the wealth from the world's biggest energy producer.
In interviews from the Arctic to the shores of the Pacific
Ocean, Russians gave a mixed picture: some expressed anger at
being offered no real choice while others said Putin had proved
he was a leader who could rule Russia.
"I shall of course vote for Putin. Who else is there?," said
Mikhail, a student at the State University of Economics and
Service in Vladivostok, a port city of 600,000 people on the
Pacific and the biggest city in Russia's Far East.
"Only Putin is able to rule Russia," said Mikhail, who
refused to give second name.
The last major opinion polls before the election showed
Putin, who ruled as president from 2000 to 2008 and then as
prime minister, was likely to win 59-66 percent of the vote,
thus avoiding a runoff that would dent his authority.
Polls opened at 2000 GMT on Saturday in the icy tundra and
sparsely-populated swathes of Russia's far east and close at
1700 GMT on Sunday in Russia's Western exclave of Kaliningrad,
which is wedged between Poland and the Baltic Sea.
Victory is almost certain for Putin, a ruler lionised by
state television and running against a cast of four politicians
who, apart from tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov, have all made their
careers by losing elections to the Kremlin.
But growing voter fatigue with Putin has unsettled Russia's
elite of officials, former spies and billionaire businessmen:
Putin's self-portrayal as the anchor of Russian stability hinges
on his popularity.
PUTIN FATIGUE
Russia's 59-year-old "alpha-dog" leader had to fight a tough
campaign after initially misjudging the significance of the
biggest protests of his 12 years in power.
The protests were sparked by a disputed Dec. 4 parliamentary
election, but the anger was focused against Putin who bungled
the Sept. 24 announcement of his presidential bid by appearing
to inform Russians that he would rule for another six years.
Employing the rhetoric that helped transform President Boris
Yeltsin's successor into one of the world's most powerful men,
Putin cast himself on campaign as a statesman who can face off
the chaos which has laced centuries of Russian history.
Putin raced around some of Russia's 83 regions, berating
minions in public for high prices and mixed promises of
increased budget spending with dark warnings of foreign plots.
Putin's campaign boosted his ratings by several percentage
points, especially in the provinces, and drove up prices of
Russian stocks and bonds as investors bet Putin will win the
vote easily.
But when he returns to the Kremlin, Putin will have to
grapple with a mood change among many urban Russians who now
view him as a hindrance to Russia's development two decades
after the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union.
Russia's opposition leaders, a fragmented group of
activists, journalists and bloggers, are preparing rallies for
the day after the vote and say the election is skewed heavily in
Putin's favour even without the vote rigging they expect.
Alexei Navalny, the most influential figure in the protest
movement, has said Putin's election cannot be legitimate and
called for an escalation of the protests including tent camps in
central Moscow.
"If he does become president, he will not become a legal
president, it will be an inherited throne," Navalny, a
35-year-old anti-corruption blogger told Reuters on his release
from jail in December. He was detained during an protest after
the parliamentary election and sentenced to 15 days in jail.
In an attempt to allay fears of vote rigging, Putin ordered
182,000 web cameras to be installed at 91,000 polling stations
to stream footage of ballot boxes and vote-counting onto a web
site during the election.
But thousands of opposition activists as well as an
international observer mission are also monitoring the polls.
Exit polls will be released shortly after voting ends.