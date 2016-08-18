* Russia to hold parliamentary election next month
* Liberal opposition says vote is being rigged
* Kremlin says Russian elections are free and fair
MOSCOW, Aug 18 Russian opposition leader Mikhail
Kasyanov said on Thursday parliamentary elections next month
were being rigged against his party, meaning it would have to
win up to three times more votes than legally necessary to get
into parliament.
Starved of air time, villified by Kremlin-backed media, and
physically attacked on the stump, Kasyanov and his allies in the
People's Freedom party or PARNAS face an uphill struggle to
break into the 450-seat lower house of parliament on Sept. 18.
Despite an economic crisis, the main pro-Kremlin United
Russia party is expected to comfortably win the elections, which
are seen as a dry run for Vladimir Putin's presidential
re-election campaign in 2018.
The crisis means United Russia's margin of victory may be
slimmer than recent years however, giving PARNAS, which
currently has no seats in parliament, a glimmer of hope.
If it did manage to break through, Kasyanov, who served as
prime minister under President Putin from 2000-2004 and who
earlier this year said he feared for his life, said his first
move would be to try to impeach Putin for taking Russia "to the
edge of the abyss."
"We see that mass falsifications are already being
prepared," Kasyanov, 58, chairman of PARNAS, told a Moscow news
conference on Thursday. "They (falsifications) happened in
recent years, in 2011 and 2012, and they will happen this year."
The Kremlin rejects suggestions Russian elections are rigged
and says Putin and United Russia are genuinely popular.
The Central Election Commission appointed a new chairwoman
known for her human rights work this year and Moscow is allowing
the OSCE to observe next month's elections.
But Kasyanov pointed to amendments to Russia's election laws
which he said made it harder to monitor whether voting was fair
and cited election experts as saying the authorities were able
to routinely falsify up to 5 percent of the vote meaning his
party would need to outperform.
"To be able to form a fraction in the Duma (parliament) we
will have to win 10-15 percent of all votes," he said,
explaining that the authorities would disregard the real result
for PARNAS and "write in" a new lower result that would keep its
support around the 5 percent mark.
The necessary threshold to get into parliament is 5 percent
but if PARNAS wanted to get over the line with say 6 percent,
Kasyanov said it would need to win 15 percent to take account of
the likely scale of falsification.
The most recent opinion poll conducted by the independent
Levada Center in July suggested PARNAS might manage 7 percent.
"We need to win a lot more votes than can be falsified,"
said Kasyanov, who told Reuters in a February interview he
feared for his life after fellow activist Boris Nemtsov was
gunned down last year.
Kasyanov, who was in February shown in the cross-hairs of a
sniper's rifle in a video posted on the internet by the
pro-Russian boss of Chechnya, was last week attacked by
pro-Kremlin activists on the stump.
He suffered a setback in April when a state-backed TV
channel broadcast footage of him in bed with an activist
discussing opposition infighting. Kasyanov said the secret
services had put a hidden camera in his flat.
Several opposition allies said he should step down after
that episode saying that, fair or not, it had created an image
problem for the party. Kasyanov refused.
