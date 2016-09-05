MOSCOW, Sept 5 Russia's only major independent
pollster, the Levada Centre, has been designated as a "foreign
agent", the Russian Justice Ministry said on Monday, two weeks
ahead of nationwide parliamentary elections.
"The recognition of the organisation as a non-commercial
body performing the functions of a foreign agent was established
in an unscheduled document check," the Justice Ministry said in
a statement. It did not give a reason for its decision.
Levada was not immediately available for comment.
Russia's main pro-Kremlin United Russia party is expected to
comfortably win the elections on Sept. 18, which are seen as a
dry run for Vladimir Putin's presidential re-election campaign
in 2018.
But battling a deepening recession and falling living
standards, authorities have taken steps to subdue opposition
voices and organisations, including election monitors, viewed as
critical of the Kremlin.
The term "foreign agent" is part of a 2012 law governing
groups which receive foreign funding and engage in political
activity. It is has previously been used to put pressure on
organisations deemed "undesirable" in Russia.
Levada is the most respected of Russia's three main
pollsters. While it routinely reports Putin's approval ratings
in excess of 80 percent, it is widely seen as more independent
than its state-run competitors, VTsIOM and FOM.
(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Catherine Evans)