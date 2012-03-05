MOSCOW, March 5 Russia's presidential
election was unfair and clearly skewed in favour of
Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, international vote monitors said
on Monday.
Election observers said Putin, who official results
show won about 64 percent of the vote, was given a clear
advantage over his rivals in the media and that state resources
were used at a regional level to support his bid for a third
presidential term.
"There was no real competition, and abuse of government
resources ensured that the ultimate winner of the election was
never in doubt," Tonino Picula, one of the vote monitors from
the Organization for Security and Co-Operation in Europe,
said in a report.
" The point of elections is that the
outcome should be uncertain. This was not the case in
Russia ," he said.
"According to our assessment, these elections were
unfair," he told reporters.
The observers, from a joint team from the OSCE and the
Council of Europe's Parliamentary Assembly, also called for
alleged electoral violations in Sunday's election to be
thoroughly investigated.
Monitors said they assessed voting on election day
positively but that they viewed the vote count as negative at
almost a third of polling stations observed.