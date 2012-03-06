* Billionaire bachelor places third in presidential election
* Prokhorov courts middle class with political party plan
* Seeks to straddle divide between Putin and protesters
By Steve Gutterman
MOSCOW, March 6 Billionaire Mikhail
Prokhorov can claim a victory of sorts in Russia's presidential
election, he may have done enough to win a permanent role in
Russian politics despite finishing third with less than 8
percent of the vote.
Prokhorov, who entered politics only last year, was the sole
liberal candidate in Sunday's election, providing a focus for
some of Russia's middle class which has become increasingly
disillusioned with the domination of Vladimir Putin.
They have driven mass protests against Putin, who won a
six-year presidential term at the election the opposition said
was rigged in his favour, and handed Prokhorov second place in
voting in Russia's two main cities, Moscow and St. Petersburg.
"If there was anything surprising about the election it was
how well Prokhorov did," said Roland Nash, chief investment
strategist at Moscow-based Verno Capital.
"He has now established himself as the liberal reform
candidate for the opposition. Within a managed democracy he is
the legitimate liberal ... it is useful for Russia to have a
lightning rod for the middle class."
Critics say that is where Putin wants him.
Opposition politicians say Putin used Prokhorov to shunt
anger that had poured onto the streets into a safe channel in
the vote and blunt the protests' power in its aftermath.
Positive election-night coverage of Prokhorov on
state-controlled television has done little to dispel such
impressions. Nor has Prokhorov, who is unlikely to have been
able to enter the presidential race without Putin's approval.
During the election campaign, the 204-cm (6-foot-8) metals
tycoon tried to straddle the divide between Putin and the
protesters, criticising the prime minister but echoing his view
that the protesters were short on strategy and ideas.
His warnings that Russia will fall irrevocably behind other
countries if Putin fails to improve democracy and reform the
economy appeal to urban, middle-class protesters who fear Putin
will lead the country into stagnation.
Tens of thousands of protesters have turned out several
times for rallies in Moscow and St Petersburg to complain about
electoral fraud since a Dec. 4 parliamentary election and to
voice dismay that Putin could rule for years to come.
The strong results in the two cities helped propel Prokhorov
past nationalist candidate Vladimir Zhirinovsky into third place
nationwide, behind Communist Party leader Gennady Zyuganov.
FIRST PUTIN, THEN PROTESTERS
Dogged by suspicions his reincarnation as a
politician is little more than a "Putin project", Prokhorov, 46,
is trying hard to prove he is his own man.
He was one of three losing candidates who met Putin at his
residence outside Moscow on Monday for what amounted to
conciliatory talks after the campaign.
Hours later, however, he took a step in the opposite
direction, mounting the stage at an opposition protest for the
first time. He called the election "dishonest" but not
illegitimate, and did not mention Putin by name.
"You want changes - I will do everything I can to make that
happen," he told the crowd, plugging his plan for a party "free
from any chiefs. Your party, independent of political views".
Prokhorov had left by the time helmeted riot police closed
in and detained outspoken Putin critic Alexei Navalny and many
others, but later criticised the police action.
On Facebook and Twitter, he said it been a peaceful protest
and that "the use of force and detention of opposition
politicians could have been avoided".
In contrast to opposition leaders such as Navalny, whose
name Putin cannot seem to bring himself to mention, Prokhorov
and the prime minister seem to get on.
Putin gave Prokhorov's presidential bid his blessing in
front of the nation last year, calling him a "worthy rival" on a
televised answer-and-question session. On Monday, Putin voiced
support for Prokhorov's plan to create a political party.
The party could fit into Putin's plans for a limited
liberalisation of the electoral system. Putin tightened control
over politics as he consolidated power during his 2000-2008
presidency, but now faces pressure to relax his grip.
Since the protests erupted in December, Putin and President
Dmitry Medvedev have promised to let more parties gain the
official registration they need to run.
Prokhorov, who led a Kremlin-backed pro-business party last
year for a few months but quit in a conflict with the Kremlin,
is trying again.
On his campaign website, more than 70,000 people have
clicked a blue box marked 'Join Mikhail Prokhorov's party'.
"It's all just beginning!!!" Prokhorov wrote in his blog on
Monday.
"ELECTORAL GHETTO"
But some political analysts say Prokhorov's liberal
politics, his riches and his reputation are a mix that blunts
his chances of ever becoming a powerful independent force.
"Prokhorov is in an electoral ghetto and cannot get out of
it," said Nikolai Petrov, an analyst at the Carnegie Moscow
Center.
He is one of the "oligarchs" who made fortunes by snapping
up assets in a controversial wave of post-Soviet privatisations
in the 1990s, buying Arctic mining giant Norilsk Nickel
with another businessman at a knock-down price.
Ranked Russia's third-richest man by Forbes magazine with a
fortune of $18 billion, Prokhorov's business empire ranges from
gold and aluminium assets to the New Jersey Nets basketball team
in the United States.
Many Russians associate him with the Alpine ski resort of
Courchevel because of an incident in 2007 when the French police
suspected he was arranging prostitutes for guests and detained
him. He denied any wrongdoing and was later cleared.
"Prokhorov has several weak spots that can always be pulled
at if he suddenly starts to broaden his electoral support too
much," Petrov said, suggesting the longtime Soviet KGB officer
Putin would drag out dirt on Prokhorov if he felt threatened.
Putin could also use Prokhorov's business interests as a
lever. The tycoon needs a green light from a state commission
chaired by the prime minister for a London listing of Polyus
Gold, in which he owns a 37 percent stake.
Prokhorov has said he expects approval, and a sales trader
at a Western bank in Moscow said he could breathe easily.
"Prokhorov helped Putin. He helped make the elections look
legitimate. ... I think his business will be fine," the trader
said on condition of anonymity.
Prokhorov dismisses the idea that he is on a short leash and
portrays himself as being in the driver's seat, pressing Putin
to conduct reforms.
Fending off speculation he could be rewarded for his role in
the election with a top post, even prime minister, he says he
will not even consider it unless Putin opens up the political
system and gives the government freedom to act independently.
"Prokhorov's candidacy has not unfairly been treated as a
stunt, but he is a serious guy and could get more involved in
politics, said Liam Halligan, chief economist at Prosperity
Capital Management in London.
"Someone of his wealth, his calibre, is not going to be
someone's puppet for long."