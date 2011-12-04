Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (R) sits to get registered at a polling station during the parliamentary election in the capital Moscow December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolsky/RIA Novosti/Pool

MOSCOW Following are comments from Russians across the world's biggest country as they voted in Sunday's parliamentary election.

Yekaterina Makarova, 24, event manager, Yekaterinburg:

"It is time for something to change so I am going to vote for (Vladimir Zhirinovsky's nationalist party) LDPR. So far this seems to be the only party that can resist United Russia."

Rasul Usmanov, 56, Grozny:

"I have never voted before, but today I did it to please (Chechen leader) Ramzan (Kadyrov). I voted for United Russia as I know he is in this party, and our future president Putin is in this party."

Zoya Makhutina, late 60s, pensioner, Moscow:

"I voted for socialism as I am against capitalism. I like that the Just Russia party wants to raise the income tax for the rich".

Natalia, 50, tailor, St Petersburg:

"I decided to vote for (Grigory Yavlinsky's liberal party) Yabloko. I know that they won't get any seats, but I won't vote for the others, it makes no sense".

Nikolai, 69, pensioner, Moscow:

"I voted for the Communists for the first time. I am fed up of this mess, this wild capitalism".

Marina, 32, Grozny:

"I did not go vote because I am not participating in this circus. Such open hypocrisy has never been so blatant".

Nikolai, 33, customs officer, Vladivostok:

"I support United Russia. I like Putin. He is the strong leader we need in our country".

Alexander Rybchenko, 52, taxi driver, Yekaterinburg:

"I don't know whom to vote for, there are no solid people or parties ... They are all swindlers, they all lie, I am not going to the elections, it's just a farce".

Vladimir, 34, welder, Moscow:

"I am voting for (LDPR leader Vladimir) Zhirinovsky. I've voted for him all my life ... Nothing will change without him".

(Compiled by Reuters reporters across Russia)