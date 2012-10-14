* First major elections since Putin returned to Kremlin in
May
* Kremlin opponents allege violations including multiple
voting
* Five regional leader contests are among nearly 5,000 races
By Gabriela Baczynska and Maria Tsvetkova
KHIMKI/BRYANSK, Russia, Oct 14 Russia held local
elections from the Baltic Sea to the Chinese border on Sunday,
testing President Vladimir Putin's grip nationwide and the reach
of his opponents five months into his new term.
The ruling United Russia party was expected to win most of
nearly 5,000 contests despite disaffection that cost it dozens
of national parliament seats in a December vote and helped spark
the biggest opposition protests of Putin's 12-year rule.
Opponents accuse the Kremlin of using its position to give
its favoured candidates an unfair advantage, removing potential
competitors from races.
The votes included ballots for regional governors in five of
Russia's 83 provinces, the first since the Kremlin restored
popular elections of regional chiefs, which Putin had scrapped
during his 2000-2008 presidency as he tightened control.
In one example cited by Putin's critics as suspicious, a
candidate who had posed a threat to the Kremlin's man withdrew
last month from the governorship election in Ryazan province,
southeast of Moscow.
Kremlin candidates faced a smooth ride in most other regions
electing governors, but in the western Bryansk region a tougher
race was expected against a Communist who was struck from the
ballot by a court and reinstated days before the vote.
One medical worker in Bryansk accused bosses at her clinic
of threatening senior staff with dismissal if they did not vote
for the incumbent at multiple polling stations and record the
evidence on their mobile phone cameras.
"I refused, of course," said Maria Makarova, 55, who said
she voted for the Communist.
Election officials in the region could not immediately be
reached for comment.
Among other closely watched votes were the only two
contested by prominent leaders of anti-Putin opposition
protests: activist and environmental campaigner Yevgeniya
Chirikova and liberal politician Vladimir Ryzhkov.
Chirikova cried foul in the Moscow suburb of Khimki, saying
hundreds of new residents had been registered in one apartment
block alone shortly before the election and accusing officials
at some polling places of hiding voter lists from observers.
ALLEGED VIOLATIONS
"New residents were registered early this morning, somehow
they received local registration overnight," she said at a
polling station. Opinion polls gave her little chance against
the United Russia-backed candidate for mayor, Oleg Shakhov.
The regional election commission chief dismissed Chirikova's
allegations and Shakhov said she should "learn to lose
gracefully," Interfax news agency reported.
In the Altai region capital, Barnaul, where Ryzhkov was
standing, Kremlin opponents said they suspected many people were
voting at multiple polling places and that voter rolls had been
illegally inflated to ensure more support for United Russia.
Central Election Commission head Vladimir Churov ordered
officials to look into the accusations.
Demonstrations against Putin, which drew as many as 100,000
protesters into Moscow's streets at their height, were sparked
by suspicions of fraud in favour of United Russia in the
December parliamentary election.
But while the protests exposed dismay among the middle class
in Moscow over Putin's return to the presidency after four years
as prime minister, the protest movement made few inroads deep in
the provinces.
In response to the protests, the Kremlin eased restrictions
that had made it very hard for political parties to officially
register and contest elections, a change that means more parties
were running on Sunday.
But opposition groups say they were kept off many ballots by
electoral commissions that often cite minor procedural issues.
More than half the would-be candidates from the liberal
People's Freedom Party were kept off or removed from ballots in
first-past-the-post races nationwide, the independent vote
monitoring group Golos said.