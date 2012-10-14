* First major elections since Putin returned to Kremlin in
May
* Kremlin opponents allege violations including multiple
voting
* Five regional leader contests are among nearly 5,000 races
By Gabriela Baczynska and Maria Tsvetkova
KHIMKI/BRYANSK, Russia, Oct 14 The ruling United
Russia party won elections around the country on Sunday, early
results showed, but opponents alleged widespread violations in
the voting that will preserve President Vladimir Putin's
dominance.
The first big elections since Putin began a new six-year
term in May will do little to appease opponents who say he has
used election fraud and suppression of dissent to maintain his
grip on power.
Results from contests from the Baltic Sea to Kamchatka on
the Pacific Ocean showed United Russia had won or was heading
for victory in all five provincial governorship races, and in
several votes for provincial and city legislatures.
Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, to whom Putin handed the
chairmanship of United Russia after they swapped jobs, said the
ruling party had done better than in a December parliamentary
election in which it lost dozens of seats.
Charges of fraud in that election brought tens of thousands
of people into the streets of Moscow for the biggest opposition
protests of Putin's 12-year rule, but he won the presidency in
March despite the demonstrations.
"I'll put it frankly: United Russia has made a strong
showing, stronger than in the December Duma election," Medvedev
said at the United Russia headquarters in Moscow based on
results from eastern regions, Russian news agencies reported.
MEDVEDEV SAYS VOTE CIVILISED
"Everybody expected a party fiasco following the December
election... Nothing like that has happened," Medvedev said. He
said the elections were "civilised and, as far as I understand,
nobody has spotted any significant violations so far."
But opponents accused the Kremlin of using its position to
give favoured candidates an unfair advantage by removing
competitors from races and pressuring state employees to vote
for candidates backed by United Russia.
They also alleged violations in races around the country on
election day, including multiple voting and ballot-stuffing.
"It's sad that the situation hasn't changed. The number of
violations has not decreased, nor has it increased" compared to
previous elections, said Grigory Melkonyants, deputy director of
Western-funded vote monitoring group Golos.
"In competitive races violations are conducted without
batting an eye. It's nothing new, they continue to conduct ...
ballot-stuffing and 'carousels'," he said of a practice in which
groups of people cast ballots at several polling stations.
Central Election Commission chief Vladimir Churov said
statements by Golos had "nothing to do with reality. We are
gathering all the material to further investigate where such a
stream of lies is coming from."
The votes included ballots for regional governors in five of
Russia's 83 provinces, the first since the Kremlin restored
popular elections of regional chiefs, which Putin had scrapped
as he tightened control during his 2000-2008 presidency.
The incumbent from United Russia won in the Amur region and
partial results showed the party's candidates comfortably ahead
in the Novgorod, Belgorod, Ryazan and Bryansk regions, the
Central Electoral Commission said.
In Bryansk, in western Russia, a medical worker accused
bosses at her clinic of threatening staff with dismissal if they
did not vote for incumbent Nikolai Denin at multiple polling
stations and record the evidence on their mobile phone cameras.
"I refused, of course," said Maria Makarova, 55, who said
she voted for the Communist candidate, Vadim Potomsky.
"What has Denin done in eight years? I get a miserly wage
and have to work around the clock to make 6,000 roubles ($190) a
month," she said. "He is all talk, and everybody's in poverty."
But Alla, a 72-year-old pensioner who refused to give her
last name, said she had voted for Denin. "He did a good thing
for my daughter. She has worked in a kindergarten for 25 years
and he gave her a good bonus just recently."
A regional election official said the commission had
received no formal complaints of pressure on state workers. The
governor's spokesman called the claims a "provocation" and said
all allegations would be checked.
"There were very many violations" including 'carousel'
voting and possibly ballots cast for dead people still on the
voter rolls, said a representative of Potomsky's campaign,
Yelena Zubtsova.
ALLEGED VIOLATIONS
Among other closely watched votes were the only two
contested by prominent leaders of anti-Putin opposition
protests: activist and environmental campaigner Yevgeniya
Chirikova and liberal politician Vladimir Ryzhkov.
Chirikova cried foul in the Moscow suburb of Khimki, saying
hundreds of new residents had been registered in one apartment
block alone shortly before the election and accused officials at
some polling stations of hiding voter lists from observers.
"New residents were registered early this morning, somehow
they received local registration overnight," she said.
With half the ballots counted, United Russia-backed acting
mayor Oleg Shakhov led with 46 percent and Chirikova was second
with 17 percent, the regional electoral commission said.
The commission chief dismissed Chirikova's claims. Shakhov
said she should "learn to lose gracefully."
In the capital of the Altai region, Barnaul, where Ryzhkov
was standing, Kremlin opponents said they suspected people were
voting at multiple polling stations and that voter rolls had
been illegally inflated to boost support for United Russia.
Ryzhkov's party was hovering above the 5 percent threshold
needed to win seats in the city legislature, while United Russia
was ahead with 50 percent of the votes, according to partial
official results.
Churov ordered officials to look into the accusations.
The protests that began in December exposed dismay among
many in Moscow and some other cities over Putin's plan to return
to the presidency after four years as prime minister, but the
protest movement made few inroads deep in the provinces.
In response to the protests, the Kremlin lowered hurdles for
registering political parties, meaning more parties were running
on Sunday. But opposition groups say many candidates were kept
off ballots over minor procedural issues.