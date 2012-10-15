* Kremlin foes make little progress in elections after
opposition protests
* Votes show protest movement's lack of punch in Russia's
regions
* Ruling party victories marred by fraud claims, low turnout
By Steve Gutterman and Gabriela Baczynska
MOSCOW, Oct 15 Russian regional elections have
tightened Vladimir Putin's grip on power and underlined
opposition failure to build street protest into an effective
challenge at the start of the president's six-year term.
Ten months ago, suspicions that fraud propelled Putin's
ruling United Russia party to victory in a parliamentary
election brought tens of thousands of people into the streets of
Moscow for the biggest protests of his 12 years in power.
As United Russia celebrated victory on Monday in local and
regional elections that its foes alleged were just as dirty as
the December vote, one opposition leader tweeted that nationwide
protests were imminent.
"The authorities leave the people no choice!" opposition
lawmaker and protest leader Dmitry Gudkov wrote on Twitter. The
tweet sounded more like a plea than a prediction.
There was no sign of such a spontaneous outburst.
"There is clearly no potential for any repetition of what
happened in December, when people went into the streets saying
they didn't believe the election results," said political
analyst Pavel Salin. "This is out of the question now."
The opposition's limited reach was underlined by the
elections on Sunday, which protest leaders had held out just a
few months ago as a key step in eroding Putin's hold on power.
United Russia won all five governorships at stake in the
first elections of regional leaders since Putin scrapped them in
favour of appointees during his initial 2000-2008 presidency.
The restored gubernatorial elections, however, are not open
to all comers. Candidates must gather signatures from lawmakers
to get on the ballot and the Kremlin reappointed many governors
in the months before the reform entered into force so that they
would not have to face voters.
Electors would be aware, in any case, that a candidate with
good ties to the Kremlin, most of all to Putin, would have the
best chances of obtaining local favour in economic projects.
LITTLE PROGRESS
A bloc descended from parties that held national parliament
seats before Putin chased liberal opponents to the margins a
decade ago barely cleared the 5 percent barrier to win seats in
the city council in Barnaul, in the remote Altai region.
The Republican Party-People's Freedom Party campaign in
Barnaul was headed by Vladimir Ryzhkov, a leaders of the
opposition protests that followed the December election.
Another protest leader, Yevgeniya Chirikova, came a distant
second in the mayoral race in the Moscow suburb of Khimki with
about 18 percent of the vote, electoral officials said, while
the United Russia-backed candidate had nearly 48 percent.
Chirikova alleged electoral violations, but analyst Alexei
Mukhin said she and other opponents of the acting mayor, Oleg
Shakhov, "could not have succeeded in grabbing the attention of
the voters who are mainly worried about utilities prices and
other economic issues. As a result Shakhov won."
A survey released by Moscow-based polling agency VTsIOM on
Monday indicated that more than half of Russians count housing
and utilities costs and inflation as the country's most serious
problems while only 11 percent named democracy - the main focus
of the street protests - and human rights.
The destitution suffered by many in the early post-Soviet
period, notably the 1990s, makes economic stability a cherished
aim. Russia's current high earnings from oil exports helps
furnish that stability.
The protests had brought diverse Putin opponents together,
but they lack a clear leader.
"The opposition's main problem is that they are facing a
pressing need to ... present a real alternative to those in
power," Mukhin said.
Putin said on Monday that the results were "not unexpected".
"I see this as another step confirming the voters' intention
to support the existing institutes of power and the development
of Russian statehood," Russian media quoted him as saying in a
meeting with Central Election Commission chief Vladimir Churov.
PLAYING WITH MARKED CARDS
But United Russia's victories were clouded by accusations of
fraud and by lower turnout in many of the races.
Low turnout showed that "citizens not only doubt those in
power but do not trust the whole political and electoral
system," Salin said.
Lyubov, a 49-year-old in the western city of Bryansk, said
on Sunday that she had voted for the Communist challenging the
United Russia incumbent for the governor's post, but had little
hope he would win.
"Everything turns out the way somebody at the top wants,"
she said.
Ilya Yashin, one of the protest leaders, said that
opposition candidates had undermined United Russia and helped
expose alleged violations.
"There's no point in talking about winning or losing when
you play with cards marked against you. But you still sit at the
table and play simply to show that your opponent is a
cardsharp," Yashin said.