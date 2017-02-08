MOSCOW Feb 8 U.S. banks Citi and JP Morgan along with Russia's Sberbank CIB and VTB Capital are among arrangers of an initial public offering for En+ Group, two financial market sources told Reuters.

En+, a holding company of Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska's business, owns assets in metals and mining as well as energy and coal sectors, including a 48 percent stake in Rusal, a Hong Kong-listed Russian aluminium producer.

Both sources said that the list of the banks that arrange the deal was not final without providing other details. Two banking sources told Reuters in December En+ was considering IPO in 2017. (Reporting by Olga Popova and Katya Golubkova; editing by Andrey Ostroukh)