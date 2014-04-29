BRIEF-Orchid Island Capital reports Q1 earnings per share $0.07
* Orchid Island Capital Inc qtrly net interest income of $25.6 million, or $0.77 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, April 29 OGK-5, the Russian unit of Italian utility Enel, said on Tuesday its net profit fell 13 percent, year-on-year, in the first quarter to 1.7 billion roubles ($47.3 million).
Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 2 percent to 5 billion roubles on revenue of 19 billion roubles, up 7 percent. ($1 = 35.9120 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies)
* Cobiz Financial Inc - net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (NII) was $32.5 million for Q1 of 2017, an increase of $2.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: