MOSCOW Oct 30 Enel Russia, the Russian unit of Italian utility Enel, said on Thursday its nine-month net profit rose about 46 percent, year-on-year, to 5.1 billion roubles ($121 million).

The increase was partly due to a one-off bad debt provision booked in the previous year as well as lower interest expenses in the reporting period after the repayment of debt, the company said in a statement.

Excluding the impact of the one-off item from the year-ago results, net profit growth stood at 17 percent on the back of an 8 percent rise in operating revenues to 55 billion roubles.

The company attributed revenue growth to higher power prices on the day-ahead market which also drove its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation 9 percent higher to more than 13 billion roubles, it said.

Its net power output was broadly flat at 31.2 Gigawatt Hour.

