MOSCOW, July 30 Italian utility Enel's Russian unit OGK-5 said on Tuesday its net profit rose seven percent, year on year, to 2.98 billion roubles ($92.58 million) in the first six months of 2012 on the back of increased electricity sales.

OGK-5 said its first half energy sales also climbed by seven percent to 24,890 GWh due to the operation of new steam gas turbines at Sredneuralskaya and Nevinnomysskaya power stations.

The company's revenue rose five percent to 31.24 billion roubles compared to the year-earlier period. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were up 26 percent to 7.72 billion roubles. ($1 = 32.19 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, editing by Andrey Ostroukh)