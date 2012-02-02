Moscow, Feb 2 Russian seaborne crude oil exports URL-E URL140-MED URL-NWE-E SIB-E supplied to ports by state pipeline monopoly Transneft rose to 2.68 million barrels per day (11.350 million tonnes) in January from 2.64 million bpd in December. The following oil export data was supplied by Russia's Energy Ministry. Volumes are in millions of tonnes and show the monthly and year-to-date totals. Percentage change figures are based on daily volumes. Pct change vs Jan 12 Dec 11 Jan 11 YTD Transneft pipeline system 17.924 -0.6 -0.5 17.924 Druzhba pipeline 5.266 -3.4 -0.7 5.266 CPC 0.004 n/a -99.0 0.004 Railway exports 0.0 n/a n/a 0.0 Seaborne 11.350 1.5 3.0 11.350 Novorossiisk 3.469 -1.4 -10.6 3.469 Tuapse 0.180 200.2 -59.4 0.180 Odessa 0.0 n/a n/a 0.0 Yuzhny 0.0 n/a n/a 0.0 Kozmino 1.300 -7.2 8.3 1.300 Primorsk 6.401 3.2 16.4 6.401 Delivered to China (ESPO) 1.305 -6.3 -1.0 1.305 (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by Keiron Henderson)