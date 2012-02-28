MOSCOW, Feb 28 Following are the figures for Russian exports of gasoline, gasoil and fuel oil in January 2012, provided by the Energy Ministry versus December 2011 volumes. For a story on Russian refined products exports and domestic sales in January, please click: Figures in thousand tonnes and month-on-month percentage changes. The percentage change figures are based on a daily average. GASOLINE GAS OIL FUEL OIL Local m/m Exports m/m Local m/m Exports m/m Local m/m Exports m/m TOTAL 2665.3 -8.4 409.6 25.8 2237.4 -19.8 3478.5 9.9 1061.7 -17.6 4934.7 1.7 ROSNEFT Total 483.6 1.2 25.9 -13.6 551.1 -15.9 791.8 23.2 343.2 -12.5 1076.4 4.0 Komsomolsk 39.4 -1.7 0.0 n/a 70.8 -4.7 81.6 -18.7 79.3 13.4 146.2 -16.6 Tuapse 0.0 n/a 0.0 n/a 5.4 n/a 117.7 -12.8 0.0 -100.0 171.5 0.1 Syzran 87.4 -4.4 0.0 n/a 58.8 -21.6 96.8 25.1 18.3 -2.8 150.7 -1.9 Novokuibyshevsk 71.8 -11.1 0.0 -100.0 47.5 -65.4 138.0 152.7 22.4 -29.1 152.2 -3.3 Kuibyshev 90.7 2.7 1.6 23.1 53.4 -28.8 155.4 26.2 33.5 -27.2 188.7 16.1 Achinsk 104.0 37.1 0.1 -50.8 170.4 21.4 57.3 22.1 77.0 -19.3 166.7 14.6 Angarsk 90.4 -10.8 24.3 -13.7 144.9 -5.8 144.9 38.0 112.7 -5.2 100.3 43.8 Bashneft Total 372.5 -2.8 36.4 50.4 174.2 -9.1 424.9 1.2 194.9 -11.6 71.7 -25.0 Novoufimsk 114.0 -16.7 6.4 -0.6 0.0 -100.0 120.3 -22.0 82.5 29.6 0.0 n/a Ufaneftekhim 141.2 3.1 20.8 93.9 90.6 -3.1 207.1 29.9 79.3 -20.9 5.1 -45.8 Ufimsk 117.3 7.5 9.2 30.6 83.6 7.1 97.4 -8.3 33.1 -41.6 66.5 -21.4 LUKOIL Total 406.3 -37.3 0.0 n/a 345.4 -39.1 752.6 16.8 110.6 -6.9 905.4 -1.3 Volgograd 94.4 -31.0 0.0 n/a 51.2 -23.3 198.8 7.9 18.2 -37.1 97.1 -4.5 Perm 106.0 -29.6 0.0 n/a 100.6 -55.1 301.8 49.7 24.3 -15.2 194.2 10.9 Ukhta 34.3 -15.9 0.0 n/a 80.1 -13.8 0.0 n/a 35.9 -25.5 75.0 -15.3 Norsi 171.5 -46.3 0.0 n/a 113.5 -38.2 252.1 -2.5 32.1 149.6 539.0 -2.4 Surgut Total 78.5 -31.4 134.0 41.1 142.2 -9.8 290.0 13.5 3.4 -38.2 589.9 9.6 Surgut/Kirishi 78.5 -31.4 134.0 41.1 142.2 -9.8 290.0 13.5 3.4 -38.2 589.9 9.6 Gazprom Neft Total 476.4 16.0 76.2 36.0 428.5 -3.3 237.0 -20.4 122.3 -39.8 317.3 -8.7 Omsk 330.1 33.3 76.2 36.0 305.4 2.6 205.5 -6.5 75.1 -46.1 115.7 -11.7 Moscow Refinery 146.3 -10.2 0.0 n/a 123.1 -15.3 31.5 -59.6 47.3 -25.9 201.6 7.0 TNK-BP Total 313.4 6.9 18.8 n/a 140.0 -32.8 205.2 35.7 18.4 -61.5 602.3 24.3 Ryazan 266.8 -1.9 9.9 n/a 133.7 -32.9 205.2 35.7 14.9 -36.1 447.5 -4.5 Saratov 46.6 119.8 8.9 n/a 6.3 -30.0 0.0 n/a 3.5 -85.7 154.8 879.7 Gazprom 180.0 -21.4 0.0 n/a 126.8 -15.2 0.0 n/a 10.9 -36.6 14.5 -14.7 Salavat Refinery 28.2 88.6 49.4 -36.6 25.4 107.2 170.7 -16.9 46.0 79.8 87.3 -13.2 KrasnodarEkoNeft n/a n/a n/a n/a 0.0 n/a 66.8 1.8 0.0 -100.0 99.6 -3.1 NizhnekamskTAIF 39.9 -10.1 22.9 57.8 79.1 -33.0 107.1 30.6 4.7 -64.6 174.0 1.2 Orsk 36.8 -23.1 35.8 28.7 17.0 -56.3 119.4 18.8 84.5 -4.7 88.1 -7.4 Alliance/Khabar. 37.6 -9.6 0.0 n/a 33.4 -1.8 0.0 n/a 71.9 9.2 50.0 -25.7 Slavneft Total 212.2 -7.3 10.1 n/a 174.3 -17.8 183.6 14.7 50.8 -41.8 406.5 0.7 Slavneft/Yarosl. 212.2 -7.3 10.1 n/a 174.3 -17.8 183.6 14.7 50.8 -41.8 406.5 0.7 Afipsky n/a n/a n/a n/a 0.0 n/a 129.4 -6.9 0.0 n/a 158.6 -2.5 Novoshakhtinsk n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 0.2 -49.0 95.8 -22.9 Taneco n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 0.0 -100/0 197/2 4.5 (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin and Natalya Chumakova; editing by Jason Neely)