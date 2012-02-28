MOSCOW Feb 28 Russian refined products export rose in January month on month, while domestic supplies fell, Energy Ministry data showed.

Exports of gasoline grew rapidly against an oversupply on the domestic market, jumping by 25.8 percent to 409.609 tonnes in January, compared with 325.523 tonnes in December.

Exports of gas oil increased by 9.9 percent on the account of higher supplies from the Novokuibyshevsk (Rosneft ), Perm (Lukoil ) and Nizhnekamsk TAIF refineries.

Fuel oil exports in January grew by 1.7 percent, while domestic supplies fell by 17.6 percent.

Year on year, domestic products supply increased with gasoline flows up by 25.2 percent versus January 2011, gas oil by 20.5 percent and fuel oil by 9.5 percent.

Gasoline exports fell by 6.3 percent, while gas oil and fuel oil exports were up by 14.1 and 26.2 percent compared with the same month last year. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin and Natalya Chumakova; editing by Jason Neely)