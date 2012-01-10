MOSCOW, Jan 10 Oil output in Russia, the world's top crude producer, fell to 10.32 million barrels per day (bpd) in December and was down by 0.2 percent forom a post-Soviet high of 10.34 million bpd reached in November, Energy Ministry data showed. Exports via pipeline monopoly Transneft fell by 5.6 percent to 4.26 million bpd from 4.52 million bpd in November. The following oil production and export data were supplied by Russia's Energy Ministry. Volumes are in millions of tonnes and show the monthly and year-to-date totals. Percentage change figures are based on daily volumes. OIL AND CONDENSATE PRODUCTION TRANSNEFT EXPORTS Pct change vs Pct change vs Dec 11 Nov 11 Dec 10 YTD Dec 11 Nov 11 Dec 10 YTD Rosneft 9.763 -0.1 1.9 114.495 5.072 1.1 9.1 58.974 LUKOIL 7.142 0.0 -2.8 85.322 2.026 -17.3 -14.7 23.823 TNK-BP 6.208 -0.6 2.1 72.642 2.937 -8.3 19.5 29.763 Surgutneftegas 5.168 -0.1 0.8 60.781 2.387 7.5 -5.1 27.010 Gazprom Neft 2.612 1.2 5.9 30.228 1.150 -11.3 19.0 12.719 Slavneft* 1.541 0.2 -1.0 18.086 0.000 n/a n/a 0.000 Tatneft 2.226 0.0 1.0 26.194 1.242 18.2 -6.5 15.566 Gazprom 1.306 0.2 7.2 14.545 0.071 74.3 162.8 0.486 Bashneft 1.296 0.0 5.2 15.105 0.300 -3.2 0.0 3.599 Russneft 1.178 -0.8 4.3 13.635 0.428 7.9 -9.7 5.518 Novatek 0.368 4.9 8.6 4.120 0.000 n/a n/a 0.000 Small producers 3.642 0.0 8.0 41.197 0.688 -8.7 -22.0 7.883 PSA operators 1.197 -6.4 -14.3 15.084 0.129 -2.9 -35.5 1.471 TOTAL OUTPUT 43.648 -0.2 1.4 511.432 Total Russian exports through Transneft 16.430 -2.6 -0.6 188.099 including Caspian pipeline 0.000 n/a n/a 1.285 Transit through Russia: from Azerbaijan 0.156 -48.8 -6.0 1.988 from Kazakhstan 1.250 -27.5 -30.4 18.994 Belarus production 0.140 -0.6 n/a 1.635 TOTAL TRANSNEFT THROUGHPUT 18.026 -5.6 -2.5 210.910 Routes other than Transneft** 1.786 -7.5 -25.2 24.115 NOTES: * Slavneft is half owned by TNK-BP Holding and Gazprom Neft ** Some companies export crude by sea tankers, filling them at ports close to offshore oilfields, or by rail, therefore bypassing Transneft, the Russian crude oil pipeline monopoly. (Reporting By Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by Keiron Henderson)