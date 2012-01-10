MOSCOW, Jan 10 Russian seaborne crude oil exports URL-E URL140-MED URL-NWE-E SIB-E supplied to ports by state pipeline monopoly Transneft fell to 2.64 million barrels per day (11.181 million tonnes) in December from 2.81 million bpd in November. The following oil export data was supplied by Russia's Energy Ministry. Volumes are in millions of tonnes and show the monthly and year-to-date totals. Percentage change figures are based on daily volumes. Pct change vs Dec 11 Nov 11 Dec 10 YTD Transneft pipeline system 18.026 -5.6 -2.5 210.910 Druzhba pipeline 5.452 -6.2 2.5 62.268 CPC 0.000 n/a n/a 1.285 Railway exports 0.000 n/a n/a 0.000 Seaborne 11.181 -6.6 -5.8 132.157 Novorossiisk 3.518 -11.2 -3.4 43.185 Tuapse 0.060 -83.9 -79.8 3.746 Odessa 0.000 n/a n/a 0.000 Yuzhny 0.000 n/a n/a 0.000 Kozmino 1.400 23.2 2.2 15.199 Primorsk 6.203 -4.7 -3.1 70.027 Delivered to China (ESPO) 1.393 5.5 n/a 15.200 (Reporting By Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by Keiron Henderson)