MOSCOW, Jan 10 Russian seaborne crude oil exports URL-E
URL140-MED URL-NWE-E SIB-E supplied to ports by state pipeline monopoly
Transneft fell to 2.64 million barrels per day (11.181 million
tonnes) in December from 2.81 million bpd in November.
The following oil export data was supplied by Russia's Energy Ministry.
Volumes are in millions of tonnes and show the monthly and year-to-date
totals.
Percentage change figures are based on daily volumes.
Pct change vs
Dec 11 Nov 11 Dec 10 YTD
Transneft pipeline system 18.026 -5.6 -2.5 210.910
Druzhba pipeline 5.452 -6.2 2.5 62.268
CPC 0.000 n/a n/a 1.285
Railway exports 0.000 n/a n/a 0.000
Seaborne 11.181 -6.6 -5.8 132.157
Novorossiisk 3.518 -11.2 -3.4 43.185
Tuapse 0.060 -83.9 -79.8 3.746
Odessa 0.000 n/a n/a 0.000
Yuzhny 0.000 n/a n/a 0.000
Kozmino 1.400 23.2 2.2 15.199
Primorsk 6.203 -4.7 -3.1 70.027
Delivered to China (ESPO) 1.393 5.5 n/a 15.200
(Reporting By Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by Keiron Henderson)