MOSCOW, March 30 Russian refined products exports fell in February month-on-month, while domestic supplies rose, Energy Ministry data showed.

Exports of gasoline fell by 16.9 percent versus January, mostly on account of Surgutneftegas` and Gaspromneftekhim Salavat. The companies reduced supplies abroad by 50 and 40.8 percent respectively compared to previous month.

Exports of gas oil and fuel oil in February fell by 8.1 and 3.4 percent respectively, while domestic supplies regained their position and grew by 12.6 and 19.7 percent, as cold weather boosted local demand and limited potential of some key export outlets.

In year-on-year terms, Russian domestic gasoline supplies rose by 19.9 percent, gas oil shipments went up by 12.2 percent and fuel oil - by 3.7 percent. Gasoline and gas oil exports decreased by 33.4 and 10.6 percent compared to the same month last year, while fuel oil exports were up by 7.5 percent. (Reporting By Natalia Chumakova; editing by James Jukwey)