MOSCOW, Mar 2 Russian daily natural gas production edged up to 2.07 billion cubic metres (bcm) last month from 2.04 bcm in January, Energy Ministry data showed. Gas output at Gazprom, the world's top natural gas producer, increased by 2.6 percent to 1.6 bcm month-on-month in February, when it could not cope with rising fuel demand in the cold-stricken Europe and was unable to meet request from the EU companies for more gas. The following are production details by company for the month and the year to date in billions of cubic metres. Percentage changes from previous months are based on daily production. Pct change vs Feb 12 Jan 12 Feb 11 YTD Gazprom 46.014 1.9 0.8 94.011 Novatek 4.663 1.8 5.1 9.608 Other gas firms 1.807 -1.0 6.5 3.765 PSA operators 2.262 -2.7 4.3 4.714 Oil firms, 5.493 1.8 5.1 11.358 of which: LUKOIL 1.365 -0.4 6.6 2.835 TNK-BP 1.022 0.1 0.8 2.154 Slavneft 0.069 -0.9 -10.4 0.143 Rosneft 1.030 -0.1 7.8 2.134 Surgutneftegas 0.978 -0.3 -8.2 2.030 Gazprom Neft 0.733 17.3 27.9 1.496 Tatneft 0.065 -3.2 5.8 0.139 Bashneft 0.046 -1.9 14.9 0.086 Russneft 0.184 1.4 16.9 0.341 Total Russian output 60.238 1.6 1.8 123.456 (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin)