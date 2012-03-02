MOSCOW, Mar 2 Russian daily natural gas production edged
up to 2.07 billion cubic metres (bcm) last month from 2.04 bcm in January,
Energy Ministry data showed.
Gas output at Gazprom, the world's top natural gas producer,
increased by 2.6 percent to 1.6 bcm month-on-month in February, when it could
not cope with rising fuel demand in the cold-stricken Europe and was unable to
meet request from the EU companies for more gas.
The following are production details by company for the month and the year
to date in billions of cubic metres.
Percentage changes from previous months are based on daily production.
Pct change vs
Feb 12 Jan 12 Feb 11 YTD
Gazprom 46.014 1.9 0.8 94.011
Novatek 4.663 1.8 5.1 9.608
Other gas firms 1.807 -1.0 6.5 3.765
PSA operators 2.262 -2.7 4.3 4.714
Oil firms, 5.493 1.8 5.1 11.358
of which:
LUKOIL 1.365 -0.4 6.6 2.835
TNK-BP 1.022 0.1 0.8 2.154
Slavneft 0.069 -0.9 -10.4 0.143
Rosneft 1.030 -0.1 7.8 2.134
Surgutneftegas 0.978 -0.3 -8.2 2.030
Gazprom Neft 0.733 17.3 27.9 1.496
Tatneft 0.065 -3.2 5.8 0.139
Bashneft 0.046 -1.9 14.9 0.086
Russneft 0.184 1.4 16.9 0.341
Total Russian output 60.238 1.6 1.8 123.456
(Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin)