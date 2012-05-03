(Repeats to additional subscribers, no changes to text)
MOSCOW, May 2 Russian daily natural gas production edged down to 1.87
billion cubic metres (bcm) last month from 2.01 bcm in March, Energy
Ministry data showed.
Daily gas output at Gazprom, the world's top gas producer, fell in
April by 8.4 percent month-on-month to 1.4 bcm from 1.52 bcm in March.
The following are production details by company for the full month of April
and the year to date in billions of cubic metres.
Percentage changes from previous months are based on daily production.
Monthly Daily pct change vs Year to
date
Apr 12 Mar 12 Apr 11
Gazprom 41.810 -8,4 -5,2 182.447
Novatek 4.720 0,1 19,4 19.322
Other gas firms 1.856 -0,8 11,0 7.445
PSA operators 2.223 -4,1 0,9 9.388
Oil firms, 5.514 -1,8 4,5 22.691
of which:
LUKOIL 1.400 -1,9 6,0 5.710
TNK-BP 1.033 -1,1 2,0 4.338
Slavneft 0.069 -12,9 -0,9 0.284
Rosneft 0.993 -3,9 2,6 4.197
Surgutneftegas 0.990 -1,2 -5,8 4.110
Gazprom Neft 0.735 -0,4 25,9 2.993
Tatneft 0.068 -1,9 6,3 0.281
Bashneft 0.046 -1,8 17,1 0.159
Russneft 0.181 4,3 6,0 0.619
Total Russian output 56.123 -6,8 -1,9 241.292
(Reporting by Natalia Chumakova)