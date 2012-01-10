MOSCOW, Jan 10 Russian natural gas production rose in December to 2.03 billion cubic metres (bcm) per day from 2.02 bcm per day in November, Energy Ministry data showed. Gas production by Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom rose to 1.55 bcm per day from 1.52 bcm per day in the previous month. It was down 3.0 percent from December 2010 levels. The following are production details by company for the month and the year to date in billions of cubic metres. Percentage changes from previous months are based on daily production. Pct change vs Dec 11 Nov 11 Dec 10 YTD Gazprom 47.942 2.0 -3.0 509.664 Novatek 4.877 1.6 24.2 53.334 Other gas firms 1.913 11.7 -8.6 19.029 PSA operators 2.386 2.1 11.1 24.815 Oil firms, 5.836 -15.4 6.9 63.703 of which: LUKOIL 1.436 0.9 6.3 15.986 TNK-BP 1.094 0.9 6.8 12.232 Slavneft 0.076 1.8 4.8 0.847 Rosneft 1.129 3.6 9.7 11.792 Surgutneftegas 1.121 -2.1 -5.3 12.949 Gazprom Neft 0.671 -62.0 27.9 7.086 Tatneft 0.070 0.3 6.4 0.812 Bashneft 0.041 0.7 6.2 0.449 Russneft 0.199 -1.8 16.9 1.552 Total Russian output 62.954 0.3 -0.2 670.544 (Reporting By Gleb Gorodyankin)