MOSCOW, April 2 Russian daily natural gas production edged down
to 2.01 billion cubic metres (bcm) last month from 2.07 bcm in February, Energy
Ministry data showed.
Daily gas output at Gazprom, the world's top gas producer, fell in
March by 4.1 percent month-on-month to 1.52 bcm from 1.6 bcm in February.
The following are production details by company for the full month of March
and the year to date in billions of cubic metres.
Percentage changes from previous months are based on daily production.
Monthly Daily pct change vs Year to date
Mar 12 Feb 12 Mar 11
Gazprom 47.186 -4.1 -1.0 140.952
Novatek 4.875 -2.2 11.8 14.546
Other gas firms 1.933 0.1 4.2 5.708
PSA operators 2.396 -0.9 7.4 7.122
Oil firms, 5.800 -1.2 6.6 17.183
of which:
LUKOIL 1.474 1.0 7.3 4.310
TNK-BP 1.079 -1.2 4.6 3.269
Slavneft 0.082 11.4 16.0 0.225
Rosneft 1.068 -3.0 5.9 3.200
Surgutneftegas 1.035 -0.9 -4.0 3.114
Gazprom Neft 0.763 -2.7 26.0 2.258
Tatneft 0.071 2.0 9.9 0.212
Bashneft 0.048 -0.9 16.1 0.125
Russneft 0.180 -8.6 6.8 0.470
Total Russian output 62.190 -3.4 1.1 185.511
