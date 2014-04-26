MOSCOW, April 26 Russia's Energy Minister and
the head of Gazprom discussed gas supplies via Ukraine with
representatives of consumer countries Bosnia, Macedonia and
Moldova on Saturday, Interfax news agency quoted the ministry as
saying.
Participants in the Moscow talks, including Russian Energy
Minister Alexander Novak and Gazprom chief Alexei
Miller, expressed concern that payment problems could result in
a fall in the amount of gas crossing Ukraine to countries in
south-eastern Europe.
President Vladimir Putin wrote earlier this month to 18
European leaders that Russia would cut natural gas supplies to
Ukraine if it did not pay its bills and that this could lead to
a reduction of onward deliveries to Europe.
(Reporting by Nigel Stephenson; Editing by Steve Gutterman)