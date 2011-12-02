MOSCOW, Dec 2 MOSCOW, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Russian natural gas production rose in November to 2.02 billion cubic metres (bcm) per day from 1.80 bcm per day in October, Energy Ministry data showed. Gas production by Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom rose to 1.52 bcm per day from 1.35 bcm per day in the previous month. It was down 2.2 percent from November 2010 levels. The following are production details by company for the month and the year to date in billions of cubic metres. Percentage changes from previous months are based on daily production. Pct change vs Nov 11 Oct 11 Nov 10 YTD Gazprom 45.497 12.4 -2.2 461.433 Novatek 4.647 0.8 26.0 48.415 Other gas firms 1.657 10.7 -15.3 16.950 PSA operators 2.262 6.5 7.5 22.411 Oil firms, 6.673 27.2 32.9 58.950 of which: LUKOIL 1.377 5.8 7.2 14.550 TNK-BP 1.049 2.8 3.7 11.131 Slavneft 0.073 0.2 1.0 0.770 Rosneft 1.054 6.9 11.0 10.662 Surgutneftegas 1.108 3.6 3.7 11.821 Gazprom Neft 1.709 163.3 357.2 7.469 Tatneft 0.068 3.5 5.3 0.739 Bashneft 0.040 2.0 5.6 0.408 Russneft 0.196 371.5 24.4 1.400 Total Russian output 60.736 12.5 2.5 608.159 (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin)