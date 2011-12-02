MOSCOW Dec 2 Oil output in Russia, the world's top crude producer, stayed at a post-Soviet high of 10.34 million barrels per day (bpd) in November, an Energy Ministry source said on Friday. Daily natural gas production increased to 2.02 billion cubic metres (bcm) last month from 1.80 bcm in October. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)