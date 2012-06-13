* Energy Minister proposes piecemeal tax changes

* Arctic, tight oil tax breaks proposed to aid Rosneft drilling deals

* Medvedev says dissatisfied with crude export duty cut (Adds deputy PM on profit based taxation)

By Alexei Anishchuk

MOSCOW, June 13 Russia's newly appointed energy minister held out the long-term prospect of less punitive taxes for Russia's oil industry, needed to encourage an increase in output, but signalled that the status quo would remain for the foreseeable future.

In his first public appearance as energy minister of the world's top oil producer, Alexander Novak called on Wednesday to revisit the idea of a profit-based tax system to replace revenue taxes, which are seen as a brake on new production.

His remarks signalled little immediate change to those taxes beyond recent proposals made to facilitate state oil company Rosneft's long-term exploration deals on Russian territory with ExxonMobil, Eni and Statoil .

Unlike Saudi Arabia, its nearest rival for the title of world's top oil producer, Russia has little spare capacity. Its government is struggling to balance dependence on oil revenues with the industry's need for tax incentives to increase output.

That dilemma has turned the tax issue into a political battleground between budget hawks at the Finance Ministry and an industry lobby with strong political backing from Rosneft Chief Executive Igor Sechin, a confidant of Vladimir Putin who ran energy policy in the last government.

The balance of power between the two camps has yet to be established for Putin's new term, his third after a four-year stint as prime minister.

Most of the industry has spoken out in favour of a profits-based tax system, while the Finance Ministry has resisted any move to replace the series of revenue-based taxes, which skim around 90 percent of companies' revenues from exporting oil.

Senior oil industry sources have said a profit-based tax regime could be a one-size-fits-all solution that would eliminate the need for piecemeal mineral extraction tax breaks on individual fields or classes of fields.

Novak, himself a former Finance Ministry official, suggested that breaks on the mineral extraction tax, the main revenue-based tax which is cut for new or particularly challenging fields, would not be enough to raise production in the long term.

"Current tax regulations make it unprofitable to produce a significant volume of reserves at both new and producing fields. In my view it is necessary to return once more to consideration of a move to profit-based taxation of the industry," he told a tax policy meeting.

"Otherwise we could provoke a decline in the very near future," Novak said. "As a result, in the next 20-30 years, of 22 billion tonnes of oil reserves, only 11 (billion) could be produced."

New fields such as Rosneft's Arctic Vankor field benefited from tax breaks in their early years. The field is due to pump 500,000 barrels per day at its peak and now helps keep Russia's oil output near a post-Soviet peak of around 10.3 million barrels per day.

Under proposals disclosed in April, Russia will apply a royalty system and a profit-based tax to Arctic fields such as the Kara Sea blocks to be explored by Rosneft and Exxon in the waters north of Russia's oil heartland of Western Siberia.

"Testing of profit-based taxation has already been discussed at new fields, and today we heard a proposal to try it on some others," Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich, who has taken over Sechin's energy brief in the cabinet, told reporters.

"Medvedev suggested we work on it."

But the bulk of the industry remains subject to the twin revenue taxes, mineral extraction tax and export tax, while exemptions are available for new or challenging fields. A proposal is also on the table to reduce or eliminate it for tight oil projects. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin, Douglas Busvine and Jane Baird)