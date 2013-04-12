MOSCOW, April 12 Evraz, Russia's largest steel producer, has set initial yield guidance of 6.75 percent for a planned 7-year dollar Eurobond, a banking source told Reuters on Friday.

ING, J.P. Morgan and UBS are arranging the deal, the source said, adding that the book was expected to be closed on Friday.

Russian corporate borrowers and banks have raised almost $18 billion so far this year versus $53 billion in 2012 as a whole, according to Reuters calculations.