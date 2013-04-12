BRIEF-Lifestyle Properties Development appoints Cheng Xuan as CEO
* Cheng Xuan, an executive director, has been appointed as chief executive officer of company
MOSCOW, April 12 Evraz, Russia's largest steel producer, has set initial yield guidance of 6.75 percent for a planned 7-year dollar Eurobond, a banking source told Reuters on Friday.
ING, J.P. Morgan and UBS are arranging the deal, the source said, adding that the book was expected to be closed on Friday.
Russian corporate borrowers and banks have raised almost $18 billion so far this year versus $53 billion in 2012 as a whole, according to Reuters calculations.
* Redesignation of Teo Yu Hong to MD from executive director