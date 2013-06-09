* Tax encourages massive spike in dirty fuel oil exports
* Trend could be entrenched as government signals tax could
stay
* Deprives Russia of extra revenues as budget needs soar
* U.S., Asia refiners benefit most
By Dmitry Zhdannikov, Vladimir Soldatkin and Maxim Nazarov
LONDON/MOSCOW, June 9 A swelling ocean of cheap
and dirty fuel oil pouring out of Russian refineries and onto
world markets tells the story of misaligned tax policies and
perverse incentives that jeopardise President Vladimir Putin's
campaign to modernise industry.
Despite repeated attempts to fix its tax system, export
incentives that are meant to be phased out by 2015 still make it
more profitable to export cheap fuel oil - the detritus of the
refining process - than the crude from which it is made.
The result has been a glut of exports of the lowest-value
refined oil product and very slow progress in improving Russia's
creaky refining industry, which has ballooned into the world's
third largest to meet domestic demand for gasoline.
The policies hit Moscow's export revenues and effectively
subsidise refiners everywhere in the world but Russia, who
benefit from cheap Russian feed stock they can further refine
into more expensive gasoline or diesel.
"These fuel oil exports undermine demand for, and the value
of, Russia's own medium sour Urals crude," said Andrew Reed from
U.S.-based ESAI Energy consultancy.
Fuel oil, used for heating and marine fuel, is the residue
left over when refineries produce more expensive products like
gasoline, diesel and jet fuel.
It is the only major refinery product that is cheaper than
the crude from which it is made, and demand for it has declined
sharply in recent years as environmental regulations tighten
around the world and power plants shift to cleaner natural gas.
A sophisticated modern refinery will usually limit fuel oil
to no more than about 15 percent of output. But in Russia, where
many refineries still date back to the days of supporting the
heavy fuel needs of the Soviet Red Army, fuel oil accounts for
more than a quarter of refinery output.
Determined to encourage refining, Russia has long subsidised
fuel oil by charging far lower duties to export it than crude.
That meant there was little incentive for refiners to invest in
upgrading their technology to reduce the proportion of fuel oil
they produced.
Russia tried to improve the situation in 2011 by introducing
a new tax system that raised the duty on fuel oil exports to 66
percent of the duty on crude, from 45 percent. Moscow also set a
target date of 2015 to eliminate the subsidy altogether and
equalise the duties on fuel oil and crude.
But statistics show that so far the tax changes have yet to
prod improvements to the technology of Russian refining.
Under a formula for measuring refining sophistication -
which deducts fuel oil output from total processing - Russia's
score has stayed virtually unchanged over the past five years,
near the bottom of the international league table, among the
least sophisticated big refining countries in the world.
The government had hoped that between 2011 and 2015 refiners
would build equipment capable of producing a greater proportion
of higher-value products, like the most advanced plants in China
or India. However, modernisation, estimated by Bank of America
Merrill Lynch to cost $31-$37 billion, is massively behind
schedule.
State major Rosneft alone has a $25 billion
upgrade plan, but many projects won't be finished before 2017 at
the earliest.
Big refiners warn that they won't be able to modernise by
2015. The situation is worsened by excessive technical
regulations and high duties on imported equipment, issues seen
as endemic in Russia and which thwart modernisation.
Under pressure from an industry not yet ready for the
change, officials now suggest they may abandon their 2015 target
for eliminating the subsidy for fuel oil exports, letting firms
continue to profit from the glut at the tax collector's expense.
"The government has begun having doubts with regard to
levelling off fuel oil and crude duties from 2015," Deputy
Primier Arkady Dvorkovich said in May.
GOVERNMENT IN DOUBT
Energy taxes - including oil export duties - account for
half of Russia's budget revenues. In 2007, it needed oil prices
of $34 a barrel to balance its budget. Now it needs $115 due to
heavy social spending.
For years, Russia subsidised its refining industry at the
expense of oil production through lower export duties on
products. Annually such subsidies amounted to up to $20 billion,
according to research by Skolkovo, a Russian business school.
The aim was to encourage 25 plants scattered across the
world's largest nation to produce more gasoline. Putin
criticised oil firms for domestic gasoline shortages in 2011.
But with fuel oil subsidies still in place, the easiest way
for outdated plants to boost gasoline output was to increase
overall processing rather than improve efficiency, leading to
higher output of unnecessary fuel oil.
Domestically, Russia needs a lower proportion of fuel oil
for an economy with a lot more gasoline-powered passenger cars
and less of a tilt towards heavy industry than in Soviet times.
"Higher fuel oil exports are a reflection of Russia's move
towards a higher use of clean products," said Michael Dei-Michei
from JBC Energy.
Since 1999, Russian daily oil processing has risen by 2
million barrels to 5.3 million in 2012. To slake its rampant
thirst for gasoline and diesel, Russia now refines half the
crude it produces. Only the United States and China, the world's
two largest oil consumers, refine more oil.
Between 2008 and 2012, refining volumes rose 12 percent
while output of fuel oil rose even more, by a fifth. Exports of
fuel oil jumped 45 percent to 1.1 million barrels per day -
almost enough to meet Europe's entire fuel oil demand or the
annual needs of 80 large power plants.
"Russia has been exporting fuel oil volumes which are not
required at home. Utilities here are not short of it," said
Alexander Sakovich, an oil industry specialist at the Finance
Ministry.
Small and simplistic refineries, known as "teapots" in
industry jargon, have mushroomed in recent years. Their fuel oil
output doubled to around 150,000 barrels per day since 2008.
"When the new tax system was introduced in 2011 it was
assumed that small refineries would become unprofitable.
Meanwhile the segment is still booming," Skolkovo said in a
research report.
HELPING OTHERS
The global energy market is shifting in ways that could be
helpful for Russia. The U.S. shale revolution has created a
global surplus of previously scarce and expensive light oil and
a shortage of previously neglected heavy, sour barrels, like
Russia's Urals blend.
As long as Russia is producing a glut of cheap fuel oil, it
puts downward pressure on the price of Urals, since the fuel oil
can be substituted for the heavy crude in a mixture used as feed
stock for refineries.
"Russian fuel oil exports are the perfect complement to
increased supply of U.S. light sweet crude," said Reed of ESAI.
"In the past Russian leaders have criticised the discount of
Urals. But inadvertently, their own policies undermine Urals."
Global demand for fuel oil as heating and marine fuel has
dropped steeply in the past decades due to environmental
regulations and as utilities switched to gas.
Europe's demand of 1.3 million bpd for heating and refining
feedstock is expected to fall by more than 10 percent by 2016,
according to Merrill Lynch.
Its use as marine fuel is also expected to shrink due to
emissions regulations, which encourage higher use of diesel.
This will throw a lifeline to European refineries, which are
traditionally oriented towards bigger diesel output and benefit
from cheaper fuel oil as a feed stock. More technologically
advanced U.S. and Asian refiners will benefit even more as they
will be able to buy Russian fuel oil not needed in Europe.
"Just look at U.S. Gulf Coast refiners. They can take more
light crude, blend it with Russian fuel oil, and cut their use
of (more expensive) heavy crudes," said Reed.
Latest shipping data also confirms the trend. The United
States and Asia imported 7 and 15 large Suezmax fuel oil cargoes
respectively so far this year from the Mediterranean, up from 9
and 12 in the whole of 2012.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Maxim Nazarov, Ron Bousso,
Melissa Akin and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Peter Graff)