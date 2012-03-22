* Helped negotiate Rosneft Arctic drilling deal with Rosneft
* Exxon-Rosneft deal due to be finalised next month
* Rosneft says responsibilities divided among colleagues
By Melissa Akin and Olesya Astakhova
MOSCOW, March 22 Vladimir Putin on Thursday made
his first energy appointment since his re-election as Russian
president, naming Rosneft first vice-president Pavel
Fedorov a deputy energy minister.
Fedorov, a former Morgan Stanley banker who helped negotiate
a landmark Arctic drilling deal with U.S. ExxonMobil
during his tenure at the state oil firm, is expected to oversee
efforts to pull foreign investment into the energy sector.
"Russia's energy sector is the largest industry globally and
will require substantial strategic capital, and professional
expertise, to deliver to the fullest on its tremendous
potential," Fedorov said in comments provided to Reuters.
"Hence the role and the primary focus of my work will be on
investment priorities, optimisation and rebalancing of tax
policies, and building a broader strategic development framework
for the sector."
Putin, who won the March 4 election and will serve as
premier until his May inauguration, this month issued an order
increasing the number of deputy energy ministers from six to
seven to make room for Fedorov, two government sources said.
Rosneft said his duties would be reassigned to other senior
executives.
Two weeks into the transition, there is little clarity about
the shape of the new government, expected to be led by outgoing
President Dmitry Medvedev, who announced last September that he
and Putin had agreed to swap jobs.
Oil industry watchers expect Putin's energy tsar, Deputy
Prime Minister Igor Sechin, to remain the ultimate authority on
Russia's natural resources industries, though it is uncertain he
will retain his formal post in a new government.
Long-time Putin ally Sechin, who hand-picked Fedorov for a
top management job at Rosneft when he was serving as chairman,
already had substantial influence over the oil industry as a top
Kremlin lieutenant during Putin's first two terms as president.
"Sechin will still be around long after I'm dead and
buried," another government official said.
EXXON DEAL ALMOST DONE
Russia's oil industry made a spectacular recovery from its
post-Soviet malaise in the past decade by modernising production
methods at giant Soviet-era fields in Western Siberia.
But Russia, which depends on the energy industry for more
than half its state revenue, now has little to no spare
capacity, unlike Saudi Arabia, its rival for the title of top
producer, and is struggling to coax new oil out of the ground.
While Rosneft boasts 25 years of oil and gas reserves at
current rates of production -- the most of any listed oil
company in the world -- much of that is located in remote,
inhospitable territory.
Before his promotion to company chief, Rosneft President
Eduard Khudainatov was in charge of the construction campaign
which brought one of the country's main growth fields, Vankor,
into production.
Arctic offshore zones, however, present the greatest
challenge. State companies enjoy a monopoly on offshore oil
exploration, although competitors are lobbying for access.
Initial outlays on Exxon's Arctic deal with Rosneft, due to
be finalised next month pending tax changes to ease the huge
cost of development, are estimated at $3.2 billion.
But the eventual cost of developing the project could run to
tens or even hundreds of billions of dollars.
"The strategic thrust offshore launched under President
Khudainatov will enhance shareholder value for Rosneft
shareholders and -- even in the horizon of the next five years
-- will be worth tens of billions of dollars," Fedorov said.
"In the long term it could potentially add more than a
hundred billion dollars to Rosneft's capitalisation; moreover,
it will also play an important role in strengthening the global
competitiveness of the entire Russian energy industry."
Their joint venture is starting seismic studies of the three
tracts in the Kara Sea, near the Arctic island of Novaya Zemlya,
this year. A spokeswoman for ExxonMobil's Moscow office declined
to comment.