MOSCOW, July 10 Russian President Vladimir Putin
said state energy holding company Rosneftegaz should not be the
only contender in planned sales of government-controlled energy
assets, and said Russia would stay the course on planned
privatisations.
"Of course you can't call it privatisation in the direct
sense if Rosneftegaz participates in the acquisition of state
company shares," Putin told a meeting of a newly formed energy
advisory council, adding that the state had an obligation to
help some heavily regulated companies boost their value.
"That does not mean we should limit ourselves to
participation by Rosneftegaz," he added.
He said any sell-off of state energy assets should bring
"systemic" benefits, and said there was no point in selling
companies such as Russian state hydropower company RusHydro
at low valuations now.
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Melissa Akin;
Editing by Megan Davies)