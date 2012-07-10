* State holding proposed as vehicle for state utility
* Decision deferred as clash over privatisation continues
* Deferral a setback for Putin ally Sechin
* Disagreement focused on state hydro power
By Alexei Anishchuk and Anastasia Lyrchikova
MOSCOW, July 10 Russian President Vladimir Putin
spurned the ambitions of close ally Igor Sechin on Tuesday,
deferring a proposal to make energy holding company Rosneftegaz
the state's vehicle for investment in government-owned utility
companies.
Sechin has clashed behind the scenes over control of state
energy assets with backers of an extensive privatisation
programme in the new government of Prime Minister Dmitry
Medvedev, who swapped places with Putin after a March
presidential election.
Medvedev has committed to a string of privatisation sales in
the name of expanded private ownership and increased efficiency
in the Russian economy.
Sechin allies say privately the plans smack of the massive
sell-off under Russia's first president, Boris Yeltsin, which
transferred some of the world's largest energy reserves to a
small group of tycoons at the low prices of the mid-1990s, and
say Russia risks repeating old mistakes.
Sechin has instead backed plans to take state energy and
infrastructure assets under the control of Rosneftegaz, the
state holding which owns around three-quarters of state oil
major Rosneft and a small stake in Gazprom.
Critics have responded that Rosneftegaz is a cover for a
state asset grab.
Bureaucratic infighting erupted into the open when a decree
defining Rosneftegaz as the government's investment vehicle for
privatisations was diluted to say it "may" play that role.
In rare public remarks on the contentious issue, Putin said
before the meeting proceeded behind closed doors on Tuesday that
the government would stay the current course on privatisation,
without selling more assets on the cheap.
"Of course you cannot call it privatisation in the direct
sense if Rosneftegaz participates in the acquisition of state
company shares," Putin told a meeting of a newly formed energy
advisory council, adding the state had an obligation to help
regulated companies boost their value before selling them.
"That does not mean we should limit ourselves to
participation by Rosneftegaz," he said.
Sechin, deputy prime minister and energy "tsar" in Putin's
last government, has taken over as Rosneft CEO but has sought to
retain political influence while outside government by becoming
secretary of the energy council.
RIGHT-HAND MAN
After the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich,
a chief architect of the privatisation programme who sat at
Putin's right hand during the meeting while Sechin sat at his
left, emerged from the gold leaf-encrusted hall of the Grand
Kremlin Palace to say the utilities proposal had been deferred.
He said the commission, chaired by Putin, agreed on
structural consolidation of electricity infrastructure through
the combination of the Federal Grid Co and the
national distribution firm MRSK.
But an airing of ownership issues yielded no clear decision.
A government source and a source close to the meeting's
participants said one bone of contention was a plan to take
state hydropower generator RusHydro under effective
control.
Under that plan, they said, Rosneftegaz would purchase an
additional share issue, a swap of assets with another state
utility, Inter RAO, and the transfer of the state's
current 53 percent stake to the holding for management.
"We have agreed on the need to integrate electricity grids
and distribution networks. Questions remain as to whether such
an entity would be efficient with Rosneftegaz as a shareholder.
They will be reviewed separately," Dvorkovich told reporters.
"As far as RusHydro and Inter RAO are concerned ... an order
was given to consider all possible means of financing
investment, including equity participation by Rosneftegaz. But
this is not under consideration as the only means of financing."
Dvorkovich and Sechin disagreed in their remarks after the
meeting, Dvorkovich advocating transfer of 90 percent of
Rosneftegaz dividend receipts to the budget while Sechin said
Rosneftegaz would make contributions to the budget based on its
own investment requirements.
But Putin lent support to Sechin's stance that state assets
should not be sold cheaply. Any sale of state energy assets
should bring systemic benefits, he said, adding there was no
point selling companies at low valuations now.
"The market capitalisation of RusHydro will rise to $40
billion in the coming year from $7.5 billion now. Why sell for
$7.5 billion what you can sell for $40 billion?"
Utility shares rose 3-6 percent after the meeting, except
for Inter RAO, which fell 0.88 percent.
(Additional reporting and writing by Melissa Akin; editing by
Jason Neely)