MOSCOW, Sept 18 Russia's oil production may drop
if crude falls below $40 a barrel, Deputy Energy Minister Alexei
Teksler said on Friday, the first time Russia, one of the
world's biggest producers, has acknowledged low prices could hit
output.
Russia has so far insisted it would not deliberately cut
production of oil, its chief export, even if prices fall below
$30 per barrel. That has frustrated some oil exporters who want
coordinated cuts to arrest the slide in world prices.
"If the price falls below $40 per barrel, then we, most
likely, would be faced with a production decline," Teksler told
reporters.
He said any output cuts would come about as energy companies
would be forced to change their approach, adding that firms
would start reviewing business models if crude traded
persistently below $45 a barrel.
"With a price of $40-$45 per barrel, the companies will
revise their models, if the low price persists long term,"
Teksler said. "Previously approved models would stop working
efficiently."
Brent crude edged lower to below $49 a barrel on
Friday after the U.S. central bank warned on the health of the
global economy and on signs the world's biggest producers would
keep pumping at high levels to maintain market share.
Teksler's comments may not yet amount to an early signal to
the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries that
Russia might cooperate on production cuts.
However, it is a change of tack in official comments that
the country, which in the past years has produced more oil than
most in the industry expected, could in theory cut its output.
The statement follows a similar acknowledgement by
Kazakhstan, another important ex-Soviet oil producer, that its
oil output could fall by a tenth next year if prices drop to $30
per barrel.
Teksler added that the energy ministry sees a risk the
European Union will introduce sanctions on Russian oil
purchases, but that would be costly for the EU.
