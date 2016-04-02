* Russian March oil output up to 10.91 mln bpd
* Leading producers to meet in Doha to discuss output freeze
* Small firms behind output rise, majors' output falls
(Updates with Russian Energy Minister comments, adds exports
data)
By Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, April 2 Russia's oil production rose 0.3
percent to 10.91 million barrels per day in March, its highest
level in nearly 30 years, raising questions over Moscow's
commitment to freeze output ahead of a producers' meeting in
Doha later in April.
Energy Ministry data on Saturday showed that in tonnes, oil
output reached 46.149 million in March versus 43.064 million, or
10.88 million bpd, in February.
Leading oil producers, including Russia, are due to meet in
Doha on April 17 for talks on how to freeze oil output at the
average levels reached in January to support the global market.
But the increase in Russian output to levels not seen since
1987, when it reached a record high of 11.47 million bpd,
suggests it may prove difficult for Moscow to stick to oil
output freeze commitments.
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said the March
production would not be an obstacle to the expected agreement on
a production freeze, local news agencies reported.
Some oil industry observers said that it would be hard for
Russia to stick to an output freeze since the domestic industry
is dominated by several big oil companies, such as Rosneft
, Gazprom and Lukoil, each with
their own agenda.
The latest production statistics showed that companies,
categorised by the ministry as "small producers" were behind the
higher production total, with an increase of 1.5 percent to 4.92
million tonnes (1.16 million bpd) in March.
An 11.9 percent rise in output from joint ventures with
foreign oil companies also contributed to the increase in the
total production figure. Oil output under these production
sharing agreements, designed in the 1990s to encourage
investment by foreign oil companies, rose to 1.51 million tonnes
(357,000 barrels per day) last month.
Output from major Russian oil companies fell last month,
lead by a 0.7 percent output decline at world's biggest listed
oil producer Rosneft. Output at Lukoil and Surgutneftegaz
edged down by 0.1.
Rosneft has said it plans to keep production unchanged this
year after it fell by 1 percent in 2015.
The data also showed that Russian pipeline oil exports rose
to 4.45 million bpd last month from 4.31 million bpd in
February.
Natural gas production was at 53.98 billion cubic metres
(bcm) last month, or 1.74 bcm a day, versus 52.92 bcm in
February.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin. Editing by Jane Merriman)