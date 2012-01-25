MOSCOW, Jan 25 The following are figures for Russian refinery runs and
gasoline, gasoil and fuel oil output in December, provided by Russia's Energy Ministry.
Figures in tonnes, percentage changes versus November 2011 and December 2010:
THROUGHPUT GASOLINE GASOIL FUEL OIL
TOTAL 21849,600 3247,200 5908,500 6635,400
Percentage change (based on daily volumes)
M/M -0.6 4.9 0.7 0.5
Y/Y 1.1 1.2 -5.1 2.6
Percentage change (based on absolute figures)
M/M 2.7 8.4 4.0 3.8
Y/Y 1.1 1.2 -5.1 2.6
Rosneft, 4451,300 529,400 1353,100 1521,700
of which
Komsomolsk 659,000 39,200 172,200 254,300
Tuapse 388,000 0.0 123,300 174,200
Syzran 558,900 91,200 165,200 175,300
Novokuibyshevsk 689,300 82,900 208,300 199,300
Kuibyshev 600,000 95,300 210,700 231,300
Achinsk 675,300 97,200 212,700 264,900
Angarsk 880,800 123,600 260,700 218,900
Novokuibyshevsk* 0.0 0.0 0.0 3,500
KrasnodarEkoNeft 217,800 0.0 67,700 101,900
Moscow Refinery 845,600 152,500 197,700 294,600
Salavat Refinery 577,900 86,200 224,600 139,400
Nizhnekamsk TAIF 717,800 58,900 182,900 193,700
Bashneftekhim, 1755,100 454,000 617,100 327,700
of which
Novoufimsk 450,900 160,400 174,300 68,700
Ufaneftekhim 790,700 165,400 251,800 111,800
Ufimsk 513,500 128,200 191,000 147,200
LUKOIL, 3837,200 575,200 1115,400 1033,900
of which
Volgograd 908,100 126,000 265,400 150,300
Perm 1077,400 130,200 368,900 196,500
Ukhta 376,300 43,900 91,100 138,400
Norsi 1475,400 275,100 390,000 548,700
Surgut, Kirishi 1809,100 211,200 418,700 634,600
Gazprom Neft, Omsk 1558,500 342,300 437,200 270,700
Russneft, Orsk 450,400 74,300 133,400 175,500
Alliance, Khabarovsk 313,200 42,900 32,000 116,400
Slavneft, Yaroslavl 1345,000 228,200 370,900 482,000
TNK-BP, 1447,400 265,300 343,500 524,700
of which
Ryazan 1355,500 261,900 343,500 478,900
Saratov 91,900 3,400 0,000 45,800
Afipsky 370,600 0.0 141,400 164,800
Novoshakhtinsk 227,000 0.0 0.0 121,600
Gazprom 476,400 202,400 134,500 30,900
Taneco** 458,100 0.0 0.0 209,900
NOTES
* - Oils and Additives Plant;
** - The Energy Ministry provided data for Tatneft brand new Taneco refinery for
the first time since the plant was brought online. The Ministry also provided Taneco refinery
runs for August-November 2011, as follows (figures in tonnes):
Taneco THROUGHPUT GASOLINE GASOIL FUEL OIL
August 197,900 0.0 0.0 99,700
September 361,600 0.0 0.0 193,200
October 526,800 0.0 0.0 281,400
November 491,900 0.0 0.0 275,400
- The total figure for gasoline output excludes production of
straight-run gasoline and gasoline for the chemical industry.
- Jet kerosene production totalled 713,800 tonnes in December, up
6.3 percent on a daily basis from November. It also rose 9.4 percent
from December 2010.
- The Energy Ministry often revises data for previous months.
(Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by James Jukwey)