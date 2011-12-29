MOSCOW, Dec 29 The following are figures for Russian refinery runs and gasoline, gasoil and fuel oil output in November, provided by Russia's Energy Ministry. To read a story on Russia's refining runs in November, please double click: For Russian energy news, double click on For key Russian statistical oil reports For key Russian oil data Figures in tonnes, percentage changes versus October 2011 and November 2010: THROUGHPUT GASOLINE GASOIL FUEL OIL TOTAL 20774,700 2995,800 5680,000 6115,000 Percentage change (based on daily volumes) M/M 1.8 2.6 5.5 8.7 Y/Y -0.7 -0.8 -1.7 -1.0 Percentage change (based on absolute figures) M/M -1.5 -0.7 2.1 5.2 Y/Y -0.7 -0.8 -1.7 -1.0 Rosneft, 4401,000 472,700 1381,100 1549,000 of which Komsomolsk 674,600 37,500 198,300 266,300 Tuapse 375,200 0.0 118,000 171,500 Syzran 544,200 87,800 169,900 186,700 Novokuibyshevsk 669,300 61,700 194,900 211,400 Kuibyshev 600,400 88,400 213,000 239,100 Achinsk 656,700 87,200 210,200 255,100 Angarsk 880,600 110,100 276,800 217,500 Novokuibyshevsk* 0.0 0.0 0.0 1,400 KrasnodarEkoNeft 222,000 0.0 66,200 105,000 Moscow Refinery 622,900 124,700 150,000 191,800 Salavat Refinery 1302,300 227,800 346,800 420,100 Nizhnekamsk TAIF 736,800 54,100 199,900 189,800 Bashneftekhim, 1731,700 390,300 622,700 268,100 of which Novoufimsk 473,500 149,000 173,300 52,400 Ufaneftekhim 749,900 151,700 257,000 91,800 Ufimsk 508,300 89,600 192,400 123,900 LUKOIL, 3728,400 560,200 1090,100 961,200 of which Volgograd 951,200 126,900 270,400 160,100 Perm 1068,700 141,900 372,600 241,100 Ukhta 365,400 40,800 91,800 66,400 Norsi 1343,100 250,600 355,300 493,600 Surgut, Kirishi 1797,100 183,100 412,800 640,000 Gazprom Neft, Omsk 1476,700 252,000 379,700 316,900 Russneft, Orsk 460,100 70,000 140,900 182,200 Alliance, Khabarovsk 304,800 38,700 26,000 107,700 Slavneft, Yaroslavl 1302,300 227,800 346,800 420,100 TNK-BP, 1753,100 343,900 378,700 591,900 of which Ryazan 1453,100 298,800 378,700 497,200 Saratov 300,000 45,100 0,000 94,700 Afipsky 140,700 0.0 50,100 61,300 Novoshakhtinsk 158,600 0.0 0.0 73,200 Gazprom 438,100 183,400 117,500 27,100 NOTES * - Oils and Additives Plant. - The total figure for gasoline output excludes production of straight-run gasoline and gasoline for the chemical industry. - Jet kerosene production totalled 649,700 tonnes in November, down 15.4 percent on a daily basis from October. It also fell 0.8 percent from November 2010. - The Energy Ministry often revises data for previous months. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by Jason Neely)