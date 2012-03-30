MOSCOW, March 30 The following are figures for Russian refinery runs and gasoline, gasoil and fuel oil output in February, provided by Russia's Energy Ministry. To read a story on Russia's refining runs in February, please double click: For Russian energy news, double click on For key Russian statistical oil reports For key Russian oil data Figures in tonnes, percentage changes versus January 2012 and February 2011: THROUGHPUT GASOLINE GASOIL FUEL OIL TOTAL 21232,500 3108,000 5696,600 6182,300 Percentage change (based on daily volumes) M/M 1.0 4.5 2.8 -0.3 Y/Y 5.3 9.7 -2.8 5.4 Percentage change (based on absolute figures) M/M -5.5 -2.2 -3.9 -6.7 Y/Y 9.9 13.7 0.7 9.1 Rosneft, 4114,800 464,800 1223,300 1417,200 of which Komsomolsk 542,200 36,000 137,700 217,200 Tuapse 370,000 0.0 118,400 162,300 Syzran 514,000 80,100 144,700 167,100 Novokuibyshevsk 649,000 63,500 173,400 153,500 Kuibyshev 589,300 93,300 204,900 230,700 Achinsk 659,400 87,600 216,400 268,800 Angarsk 790,900 104,300 227,800 214,100 Novokuibyshevsk* 0.0 0.0 0.0 3,500 Bashneftekhim, 1629,600 359,800 561,600 247,200 of which Novoufimsk 486,100 121,100 126,000 52,700 Ufaneftekhim 651,800 131,000 258,100 55,100 Ufimsk 491,700 107,700 177,500 139,400 LUKOIL, 3651,600 541,200 1035,800 964,500 of which Volgograd 885,200 121,600 256,300 115,100 Perm 1022,800 133,900 331,900 204,100 Ukhta 353,500 34,700 83,500 119,500 Norsi 1390,100 251,000 364,100 525,800 Surgut, Kirishi 1701,200 195,500 451,700 776,000 Gazprom Neft 2512,800 570,200 725,600 524,900 of which Omsk 1629,300 377,400 474,100 210,800 Moscow 883,500 192,800 251,500 314,100 TNK-BP, 1789,600 323,300 349,800 613,900 of which Ryazan 1267,000 246,400 323,000 451,500 Saratov 522,600 76,900 26,800 162,400 Gazprom 470,100 190,300 131,400 31,600 Salavat Refinery 564,500 77,300 165,500 172,500 KrasnodarEkoNeft 206,900 0,000 62,800 87,700 Nizhnekamsk TAIF 712,100 52,200 190,300 182,500 Orsk 440,300 69,800 128,700 167,800 Alliance, Khabarovsk 303,800 35,900 21,100 120,400 Slavneft, Yaroslavl 1250,600 207,000 339,400 411,900 Afipsky 344,800 0.0 128,500 151,900 Novoshakhtinsk 125,500 0.0 0.0 35,000 Taneko 433,800 0.0 0.0 0.0 NOTES * - Oils and Additives Plant; - The total figure for gasoline output excludes production of straight-run gasoline and gasoline for the chemical industry. - Jet kerosene production totalled 634,100 tonnes in February, down 6.7 percent on a daily basis from January. It also rose 11.4 percent from February 2011. - The Energy Ministry often revises data for previous months. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by James Jukwey)