Nov 28 MOSCOW, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Russian refinery runs rose in October by 2.1 percent on a daily basis from September but were far below yearly highs as seasonal maintenance was still under way, Energy Ministry data showed.

Russian refineries processed 4.99 million barrels of crude oil per day (bpd) in October, up by 101,686 bpd from 4.89 million bpd in September.

In year-on-year terms, oil runs were up 0.1 percent. In October 2010, Russian oil plants processed an average of 4.98 million bpd of crude.

Gasoline production in October fell by 2.9 percent month on month and by 3.4 percent year on year. Russian plants produced 97,355 tonnes of gasoline per day, or 2,918 tonnes per day less than in previous month.

Gasoil output fell 1.4 percent compared with September. It was also down by 5.5 percent versus October 2010, the data showed.

Refineries produced 179,435 tonnes of gasoil per day, or 2,611 tonnes less than in September.

Fuel oil production at Russian oil plants was up by 5.8 percent versus September, but fell by 0.7 percent versus the same month last year. It totalled 5.814 million tonnes, or 187,535 tonnes per day.

Jet kerosene production reached 793,200 tonnes in October, down 9.0 percent on a daily basis from September, but was up by 4.1 percent from October 2010.

Oil processing at the Nizhnekamsk TAIF refinery rose sharply. October runs were up by 101.420 bpd or 177.8 percent and reached 158.446 bpd after a 68.3 percent month-on-month fall in September caused by maintenance at its only CDU unit, CDU-7.

Rosneft, Russia's largest crude producer, boosted refining in October by 7.8 percent to 1.001 million barrels per day. Crude runs at the Syzran plant recovered to 101,580 bpd from 81,803 bpd in September after maintenance at its CDU-6 unit.

Oil processing at Angarsk plant, also controlled by Rosneft, was up by 15.6 percent compared to September and totaled 168,023 bpd, while Komsomolsk plant runs rose by 23.2 percent on a daily basis to 167,360 bpd, the data showed.

The Omsk Refinery, owned by Gazprom Neft, reduced runs by 19.8 percent to 354,725 bpd from 442,488 bpd in September, while runs at Moscow Refinery, controlled by the same company, were up by 5,300 bpd to 241,323 bpd.

The Novoufimsk and Ufimsk plants' crude runs fell by 18 percent and 3.6 percent versus September to 113,933 bpd and 126,336, respectively, while Ufaneftekhim plant increased runs by 20.6 percent month-on-month. As a result, total crude runs at Bashneft refineries rose by 0,8 percent to 433,061 bpd.

Afipsky oil plant reduces oil runs by 20,460 bpd to 64,031 bpd, while Gazprom plant runs fell by 23,660 bpd to 89,662 bpd. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin) (Editing by Jason Neely)