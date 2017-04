HAVANA, July 11 A Russian plan to tweak taxes for oil extraction by increasing the mineral extraction tax and cutting export duties should be agreed by the end of July, Russia's energy minister said on Friday.

The government is in talks with the companies concerned, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said. "Within a week or two an agreement should be reached," he said during a visit to Cuba.

