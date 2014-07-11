(Adds context)
HAVANA, July 11 A Russian plan to tweak oil
taxes by increasing the mineral extraction tax and cutting
export duties should be agreed by the end of July, Russia's
energy minister said on Friday.
The Russian government is in discussions with the companies
concerned, Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters during
a visit to Cuba, adding that "within a week or two an agreement
should be reached".
Adoption of the new initiative, known as the "tax
manoeuvre", has met with opposition from crude producers, some
of whom have said it will negatively impact oil production.
Novak, who sponsored the initiative, has argued the oil tax
changes strike a "golden mean" between the industry's investment
needs and budget priorities.
Russia is seeking new means of replenishing the state budget
amid increased spending and a faltering economy.
The country's system of oil taxation means that oil
companies have been reluctant to invest in gasoline production
because of high export duties, which are in place to protect
supplies for domestic car users.
