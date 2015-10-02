SOCHI, Russia Oct 2 Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday plans to increase taxes on the country's exporters due to a slide in the rouble would be for one year.

Last month, President Vladimir Putin ordered his government come up with proposals to ensure revenue earned by domestic exporters thanks to the weak rouble went to the state budget. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alexander Winning)