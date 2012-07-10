MOSCOW, July 10 Russia's state energy holding
Rosneftegaz, put forward by a close ally of President Vladimir
Putin as an investment vehicle for state energy companies slated
for privatisation, did not receive approval to buy into
utilities companies on Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady
Dvorkovich said.
"We have agreed on the need to integrate electricity grids
and distribution networks. Questions remain as to whether such
an entity would be efficient with Rosneftegaz as a shareholder.
They will be reviewed separately," Dvorkovich told reporters in
the Kremlin after a Kremlin commission on energy, chaired by
Putin.
"As far as RusHydro and Inter RAO are concerned... an order
was given to consider all possible means of financing
investment, including equity participation by Rosneftegaz, but
this is not under consideration as the only means of financing."
He said utility share issues could in theory be purchased by
investors other than Rosneftegaz.
"In any case we are talking about an additional share issue,
which can be purchased by Rosneftegaz or other investors
depending on the decision that is made. There is investor
interest but it is a question of price."
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Melissa Akin)