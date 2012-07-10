MOSCOW, July 10 Russia's state energy holding Rosneftegaz, put forward by a close ally of President Vladimir Putin as an investment vehicle for state energy companies slated for privatisation, did not receive approval to buy into utilities companies on Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said.

"We have agreed on the need to integrate electricity grids and distribution networks. Questions remain as to whether such an entity would be efficient with Rosneftegaz as a shareholder. They will be reviewed separately," Dvorkovich told reporters in the Kremlin after a Kremlin commission on energy, chaired by Putin.

"As far as RusHydro and Inter RAO are concerned... an order was given to consider all possible means of financing investment, including equity participation by Rosneftegaz, but this is not under consideration as the only means of financing."

He said utility share issues could in theory be purchased by investors other than Rosneftegaz.

"In any case we are talking about an additional share issue, which can be purchased by Rosneftegaz or other investors depending on the decision that is made. There is investor interest but it is a question of price." (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Melissa Akin)