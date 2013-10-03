MOSCOW Oct 3 Novatek and Gazprom Neft
want to buy Eni's stake in Russian gas
company SeverEnergia in a battle that pitches oil and gas barons
against state-controlled oil company Rosneft,
Kommersant daily said on Thursday.
The contest in Russia for gas resources and markets has come
to a head as the government reviews a proposal for a partial
lifting of Gazprom's export monopoly for
tanker-shipped liquefied natural gas from the start of next
year.
The newspaper cited sources close to the matter as saying
that Russia's No.2 gas producer Novatek and Gazprom Neft, the
oil arm of the country's top gas producer Gazprom, are looking
to increase their stakes in SeverEnergia by acquiring the 29.4
percent held by Italian energy group Eni.
That would help the Russian duo to counter the influence of
state-owned Rosneft, which last month agreed to purchase Enel's
indirect stake in SeverEnergia.
SeverEnergia, which has assets in Yamal-Nenets Autonomous
Region in Northern Russia, is a joint venture between Yamal
Development and Arctic Russia BV, who own 51 percent and 49
percent respectively.
In turn, Yamal Development is jointly owned by Gazprom Neft
and Novatek, while Arctic Russia BV is controlled by Eni and
Enel.
Both Gazprom Neft and Novatek declined to comment on
Thursday.
Only a day after Rosneft's announced it had agreed to buy
Enel's SeverEnergia stake, Gennady Timchenko, a co-owner of
Novatek, said that the gas producer and Gazprom Neft were also
in talks with the Italian company.
A spokesman for Timchenko declined to comment on his plans.
Observers said the developments indicated that Rosneft CEO
Igor Sechin's expansive strategy was upsetting an equilibrium in
the state-capitalist establishment that Russian President
Vladimir Putin has nurtured through his 13-year leadership.
SeverEnergia owns licences for nine gas fields in Russia,
with proven and probable reserves of 7.3 billion barrels of oil
equivalent. Last year Samburg oilfield, one of the deposits, was
launched with initial production pegged at 43,000 barrels of oil
equivalent per day.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Additional reporting by Katya
Golubkova; Editing by David Goodman)